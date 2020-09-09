Finn Balor becomes new WWE NXT Champion on Super Tuesday II

The finish came after Finn Balor countered a Panama Sunrise from Cole and then executed a Super 1916 off the top rope for the pinfall win in the match that was announced after last week's Fatal 4 Way Iron Man Match, featuring Cole vs. Balor vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano ended in a tie as both Balor and Cole scored two pins, each in the sudden death.

The NXT Championship was declared vacant in late August after the former champion Karrion Kross had to relinquish the belt, thanks to a separated shoulder he suffered during his title win over Keith Lee at the "Takeover: XXX" event. As seen on Twitter, Kross's girlfriend Scarlett sent a warning to the new champion saying that he holds the title on borrowed time.

With the win, Finn Balor became a two-time NXT Champion and wishes poured in for him after the title change happened at the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. Previously, Balor had a 292-day reign with the same belt before entering the main roster.

Apart from the big title change, the NXT Super Tuesday II night featured a second main-event contest in the form of a Steel Cage Match Mercedes Martinez battled Rhea Ripley. The former NXT Women's Champion, Ripley picked up the victory by countering a Fisherman's Suplex and then planting her opponent with a Super Riptide from the cage wall through a table for the pin.

Next week, WWE NXT will return to its original timeslot on Wednesday nights on the USA Network and a series of lineups have been announced. NXT North American Champion Damian Priest will have his first title defense against Timothy Thatcher.

Priest won the vacant NXT North American Championship at "Takeover: XXX" in August. On last night’s show, Thatcher and Priest had a verbal exchange through promos in separate segments after which the mid-card title match was officially added to next week's card.

The upcoming episode will also feature a WWE NXT Tag Team Championship match as the champions Breezango will face the former champions, Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium. The tag team of Fandango and Tyler Breeze defeated Imperium to win the titles on the August 26th episode of NXT. So, it will mark their first title defense as Imperium get their invoked rematch.

WWE NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai will also be seen in action next week in a non-title bout against Shotzi Blackheart. These two featured a segment earlier this week where Blackheart and Shirai teamed up to thwart Robert Stone and Aliyah from the ring.

The two babyfaces joined forces to send the Robert Stone Brand on a retreat, but the segment ended with Blackheart and Shirai stare at each other and thus sharing some tensed moments to set up the groundworks for the contest.