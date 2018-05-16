First title match set for Ronda Rousey at WWE Money in the Bank

Furthermore, it came in a mainstream way which was expected for a star like Ronda Rousey. She was made aware of the match while she was attending the NBC Universal Upfronts with the heavyweight names from the WWE. Nikki and Brie Bella, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were present on the show, as well.

The current WWE Raw women's champion, Nia Jax also attended the event and had a confrontation with the 'baddest woman on the planet.' Nia challenged Ronda for the title and that is when the title match was booked.

But, it was not finalized until WWE accepted the same, officially. A vignette aired on WWE Raw from the NBC Universal Upfronts red carpet portraying the incident between the two. Thereafter WWE.com posted the following to make the match official,

“Nia Jax shockingly named Ronda Rousey as her next challenger for the Raw Women’s Championship this morning at the NBCUniversal Upfront in New York City’s Radio City Music Hall.”

So, Nia Jax vs. Ronda Rousey is now set to take place at the Money in the Bank PPV event. The famous All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois will play host to this battle. We need to remember that this is only Rousey's second match where she gets the title opportunity.

Being the badass woman that she is, it's almost certain that the title will change hands at the MITB PPV event. This might actually be a good thing since Nia Jax could not prove to be a strong champion.

WWE had this plan all the way as Ronda Rousey, Nia Jax and Charlotte were the only current roster members who missed the televised episodes in ongoing UK tour. So, Nia and Ronda were utilized on the ceremony to make the initial buildup for the title match.

Meanwhile, Ronda Rousey acted in a professional way after getting this opportunity instead of getting excited. This was her reaction to E-News,

“We're professionals, so when we get in there, there's a job to be done. When we're outside of the ring, then we can still be respectful to each other. We all have the same goals. We're all trying to lift the women's division and to show people that we have more to offer than they've given us credit for in the past.”