Five superstars who’ll make WWE Smackdown Live the ‘A-Show’ on FOX

5. Kofi Kingston

Setting up a brand new show always needs the ‘power of positivity' that will be provided by The New Day. Leading the pack will be none other than the reigning WWE Champion, Kofi Kingston. Starting from Wrestlemania 35, he's proven to be an effective title-holder who brought back prestige to the most coveted prize of the sports entertainment. Whether with the title or not, this man must be allowed to steal the show as Smackdown moves to FOX. There will be marquee names in big matches, but when it comes to fan favoritism and merchandise selling, WWE has to depend on him that leads us to start the list with The 'Dreadlocked Dynamo' of the WWE.

4. Kevin Owens

There's a reason why WWE has been building as Stone Cold Steve Austin 2.0 who also uses the Stunner as the finishing maneuver. The Canadian superstar has all the tools to what it takes to be a pure entertainer. So, it was a good decision to convert him into a babyface which happened the most organically. We believe he will occupy the prime superstar's spot as soon as Smackdown arrives on FOX to make the show a must-watch. Assume a title run alongside, it could put him in a Wrestlemania main-eventer spotlight that in turn, will make things fresh on the blue brand.

3. Daniel Bryan

Ever since returning to in-ring competition from retirement, Daniel Bryan has been a key part of Smackdown. He has turned into a villainous character but the role has remained the same for him to carry the brand. He was out of the main-event picture for a bit but with a feud against Roman Reigns looming in, it's almost time for him to be back on the marquee spotlight. He is likely to be the ‘meanest heel' of the blue brand with Rowan acting as the helping hand. The wise and submission specialist wrestler will play the perfect role to bring in the sports-kind vibe on Friday nights that FOX wants.

2. Charlotte Flair

The Smackdown women's division will be in safe hands as Charlotte Flair will be leading them. We predict that the ‘Queen of All Era' will kick things off as the champion on FOX which would be the smartest decision from WWE's marketing perspective. The Champion can be representing the brand in media campaigns or red carpet appearances and more just like she always does. The ‘genetically superior athlete' is on a mission to break her father's record of 16 title reigns. She has already crossed more than half path of it. The rest of the journey should begin on FOX giving royal treatment to the show.

1. Roman Reigns

WWE surprised us by bringing Roman Reigns on Smackdown during 2019 ‘Superstar Shakeup' that earned him the tag of the ‘biggest acquisition' in the history of this brand. A long-term goal was behind this decision since the officials always wanted to use the franchise player to be the face of the blue brand on FOX whereas Raw will be handled by Seth Rollins & AJ Styles. After having a bit of low time following Leukemia-recovery, it is now time for The Big Dog to rule the yard again in this fall. Reports claim that he will be back in the title picture after almost one year so to lead Smackdown from the front. WWE just can't think of this big switch to FOX without this trusted shoulder who's going to be the biggest draw on TV, as always.

Special mentions: The Undertaker/Brock Lesnar/Ronda Rousey

Apart from the regular names, there will sporadic appearances by The Undertaker or Brock Lesnar in the big-four events or Saudi Arabia shows. The difference is that usually they compete on behalf of Raw but from now, WWE must be using them in storylines on Smackdown. As for Lesnar, he has always been a familiar face on FOX during his UFC tenure. So it's a no-brainer that the network officials will want him back as a rating-booster. The same logic applies to UFC Hall of Famer, Ronda Rousey, too who is reportedly gearing up for a return in the 2019 fall. FOX starting to air Smackdown in the same period is not going to be a coincidence.