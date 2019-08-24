English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Five superstars who’ll make WWE Smackdown Live the ‘A-Show’ on FOX

By Raja
Wrestlemania 35 headliners will gather on Smackdown for FOX debut
Wrestlemania 35 headliners will gather on Smackdown for FOX debut

Bengaluru, August 24:Smackdown Live's move to FOX Network marks the dawn of a new era in WWE TV. This will solidify the company's attempt to showcase their product in more of a mainstream way as the new host network wants to bring a real sports-feel to the show by trimming down the entertainment part to a significant extent. The Blue brand's debut airs on Friday, October 4th when WWE goes Hollywood to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the blue brand.

A grand celebration will await us on that night as superstars from the past and present will gather for the occassion as per recent confirmation by the WWE. It will reportedly be the biggest show of the year featuring numerous Hall of Famers. Plus, this will also be a huge step to demolish the barrier between Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live with the assumption that the latter show will no longer remain the B-show.

The focus will switch to Friday nights as WWE puts their marquee superstars to reportedly pull up the TV viewership over 3 million, as demanded by FOX. These numbers will be higher than Raw and that will eventually maje it the A-Show. Let's take a look at the superstars that will carry Smackdown from 2019 fall onwards to bring enough competition to Monday nights.

5. Kofi Kingston

5. Kofi Kingston

Setting up a brand new show always needs the ‘power of positivity' that will be provided by The New Day. Leading the pack will be none other than the reigning WWE Champion, Kofi Kingston. Starting from Wrestlemania 35, he's proven to be an effective title-holder who brought back prestige to the most coveted prize of the sports entertainment. Whether with the title or not, this man must be allowed to steal the show as Smackdown moves to FOX. There will be marquee names in big matches, but when it comes to fan favoritism and merchandise selling, WWE has to depend on him that leads us to start the list with The 'Dreadlocked Dynamo' of the WWE.

4. Kevin Owens

4. Kevin Owens

There's a reason why WWE has been building as Stone Cold Steve Austin 2.0 who also uses the Stunner as the finishing maneuver. The Canadian superstar has all the tools to what it takes to be a pure entertainer. So, it was a good decision to convert him into a babyface which happened the most organically. We believe he will occupy the prime superstar's spot as soon as Smackdown arrives on FOX to make the show a must-watch. Assume a title run alongside, it could put him in a Wrestlemania main-eventer spotlight that in turn, will make things fresh on the blue brand.

3. Daniel Bryan

3. Daniel Bryan

Ever since returning to in-ring competition from retirement, Daniel Bryan has been a key part of Smackdown. He has turned into a villainous character but the role has remained the same for him to carry the brand. He was out of the main-event picture for a bit but with a feud against Roman Reigns looming in, it's almost time for him to be back on the marquee spotlight. He is likely to be the ‘meanest heel' of the blue brand with Rowan acting as the helping hand. The wise and submission specialist wrestler will play the perfect role to bring in the sports-kind vibe on Friday nights that FOX wants.

2. Charlotte Flair

2. Charlotte Flair

The Smackdown women's division will be in safe hands as Charlotte Flair will be leading them. We predict that the ‘Queen of All Era' will kick things off as the champion on FOX which would be the smartest decision from WWE's marketing perspective. The Champion can be representing the brand in media campaigns or red carpet appearances and more just like she always does. The ‘genetically superior athlete' is on a mission to break her father's record of 16 title reigns. She has already crossed more than half path of it. The rest of the journey should begin on FOX giving royal treatment to the show.

1. Roman Reigns

1. Roman Reigns

WWE surprised us by bringing Roman Reigns on Smackdown during 2019 ‘Superstar Shakeup' that earned him the tag of the ‘biggest acquisition' in the history of this brand. A long-term goal was behind this decision since the officials always wanted to use the franchise player to be the face of the blue brand on FOX whereas Raw will be handled by Seth Rollins & AJ Styles. After having a bit of low time following Leukemia-recovery, it is now time for The Big Dog to rule the yard again in this fall. Reports claim that he will be back in the title picture after almost one year so to lead Smackdown from the front. WWE just can't think of this big switch to FOX without this trusted shoulder who's going to be the biggest draw on TV, as always.

Special mentions: The Undertaker/Brock Lesnar/Ronda Rousey

Special mentions: The Undertaker/Brock Lesnar/Ronda Rousey

Apart from the regular names, there will sporadic appearances by The Undertaker or Brock Lesnar in the big-four events or Saudi Arabia shows. The difference is that usually they compete on behalf of Raw but from now, WWE must be using them in storylines on Smackdown. As for Lesnar, he has always been a familiar face on FOX during his UFC tenure. So it's a no-brainer that the network officials will want him back as a rating-booster. The same logic applies to UFC Hall of Famer, Ronda Rousey, too who is reportedly gearing up for a return in the 2019 fall. FOX starting to air Smackdown in the same period is not going to be a coincidence.

More WWE SMACKDOWN News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: M05 1 - 1 BMG
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, August 24, 2019, 19:19 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 24, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue