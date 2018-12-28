Flashback 2018: WWE top five moments of the year

Daniel Bryan's return to wrestling

For the past couple of years there have been lot of speculation around Daniel Bryan's WWE career. Perhaps, no other superstar has undergone such immense mental pressure like him after WWE held him back from returning to the squared circle. The fans also mourned a lot due to his absence from the ring as he is believed to be the best in-ring talent of the current generation.

So when he received the medical clearance without any such prior notice, WWE Universe could barely believe their eyes. It happened when there was just three weeks left to Wrestlemania 34 so that the leader of the YES movement can make his in-ring comeback at the grandest stage of them all. Social media was flooded with messages for not only Bryan but also the doctors who helped him get back in the ring. Plus, the GOAT made us learn the fact that ‘If you fight for your dreams, your dreams will fight back for you'.

Charlotte Flair ends Asuka’s streak

Asuka was perhaps one of the top athlete in the women's division to ever step foot into the WWE. She remained undefeated for over two years and broke the streak of Goldberg's 173 wins in a row. Asuka even won the Royal Rumble en route to break this record which hinted that Wrestlemania 34 will see the Rise of the Empress.

Most of the predictions heading into Wrestlemania 34 hinted about her maiden main roster championship win. We could barely imagine that WWE officials would have pulled the trigger on Asuka's undefeated streak via Charlotte Flair after they executed ‘match of the night'. Additionally, Asuka had to tap out to the Figure Eight from Flair and that was even more significant. It came as a huge surprise for the fans as the promotion continued hand a smooth run for Charlotte Flair throughout the year of 2018.

Roman Reigns battle with Leukemia

To be very honest, the main reason behind WWE Raw's decline in TV ratings and viewership, is the absence of Roman Reigns. He was the franchise figure of the company and was able to sell out every single show hosted by the flagship brand. Once he was taken out of the card and the devastating effect followed. The October 23rd edition of Monday Night Raw was one of the most emotional nights in the history of the show.

A reigning Universal Champion had to relinquish the title not just because he was dealing with an injury, but he was fighting for his life. We had not seen such thing on WWE TV before this. The battle with Leukemia has already made Roman Reigns a real-life hero among the fans. Plus, we are about to kick-off an era sans The Big Dog on his show. It was truly an unforgettable moment that will keep affecting the WWE even throughout 2019.

Ambrose turns against Rollins

If you thought that Roman Reigns' Leukemia announcement was the only shocker of October 23rd edition of Raw, you were totally wrong. WWE officials wanted Dean Ambrose to be fed up with the sympathy for his Shield brethren and turned him heel on the same night. The kind of backstabbing that The Lunatic did justify his unhinged persona.

A heel-turn seemed evident to save his character but we never thought that we would see it coming on such an emotional night. It was greeted with loud boos from the fans and it eventually made Dean-O the most hated guy on WWE Raw roster.

Daniel Bryan's heel turn

Daniel Bryan's return after overcoming the injury did not seem much effective until this heel-turn happened. It changed the complexion of Smackdown Live, entirely on a single night that is on the pre-Survivor Series edition of the show. A low blow followed by the YES Kick put an end to AJ Styles' 371-day championship run. It removed Styles from his match for redemption against Brock Lesnar.

Daniel Bryan delivered a post-match assault on Styles to cement the heel-turn that left the audience in awe. The next step was the confirmation of a dream match between the new WWE Champion and the beast incarnate at Survivor Series. A ‘match of the year' candidate was delivered, courtesy of the veteran's in-ring skills. Despite the loss, we can take nothing away from him who has now established himself as the most dominant champion in the entire WWE roster. If assumptions are right, he will continue with the run until Wrestlemania season passes by.