Flashback: Top Records Broken By WWE Superstars In 2019

Pete Dunne becomes the longest-reigning champion in the modern era

While Bruno Sammartino's reign of 2,803 days as the World Champion is something unbreakable, Pete Dunne did achieve an outstanding accolade in the modern era. He held the NXT UK Championship for 528 days in 2019, moving past Brock Lesnar, who remained the Universal Champion for 503 days back in 2017-18 season.

Bayley becomes a triple-crown champion

WWE has three prime titles for the women's division as of 2019. (Raw, SmackDown and tag team champions) While a few of the female superstars have won the titles from Raw and SmackDown, Bayley was the first name to capture the third one that is the women's tag team titles at Elimination Chamber. She won the blue-strapped women's title cashing in her Money in the Bank contract and the red-strapped belt back in 2017. Thus she became the first women's triple-crown champion in the WWE. Later in 2019, Alexa Bliss also joined the club.

Brock Lesnar wins WWE Championship twice on SmackDown; wins Universal title record third time

The Beast Incarnate is pretty much synonymous with records. On the inaugural episode of SmackDown on FOX, he defeated Kofi Kingston to win the WWE Championship in just eight seconds creating an all-time record.

Plus, this was the second time that he won the most coveted title on a SmackDown episode becoming the only superstar to do so. That's not all as Lesnar cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase at Extreme Rules to win the Universal title for a record third time. No superstar in the WWE has been able to do so, thus far.

Becky Lynch topples Ronda Rousey’s record

Ronda Rousey held the WWE Raw women's championship from Summerslam 2018 to Wrestlemania 35. Becky Lynch put an end to her reign that lasted for 231 days (who broke Alexa Bliss's record). Moving forward, she went on to set a new record to become the longest-reigning Raw women's champion in November 2019. Also, defeating Ronda Rousey made her the first female to win a Wrestlemania main event and the only woman to pin the former UFC Bantamweight Champion.

Patt Patterson becomes the oldest champion in WWE

WWE legend Pat Patterson surprised the WWE Universe by winning the newly introduced 24/7 Championship on Raw reunion episode. He pinned Drake Maverick to become the oldest champion in WWE history (78-year-old). Patt was even unable to bend down to get the pinfall count due to age repercussions on that night. So WWE let him win the belt by standing over Maverick as he was down.

Seth Rollins becomes a triple-double champion

The Architect of the WWE became a three-time double champion in 2019 when he won the Universal title from Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2019 then captured the RAW Tag Team titles with Braun Strowman. Before this, Rollins edged past John Cena to win WWE and US title in a Winner-Takes-All match at Summerslam 2015. In 2018, Rollins held the Intercontinental title and the Raw tag titles alongside Dean Ambrose. Apart from this, Rollins also became the only superstars to defeat Brock Lesnar on two big PPVs (Wrestlemania & Summerslam) and winning the Universal title from him on both the occasions to earn the nickname of The Beastslayer.

Charlotte Flair wins Women’s title for the tenth time

WWE's record-book would be incomplete without Charlotte Flair who was meant to create new figures. She started 2019 as a seven-time champion and went on to add three more reigns to it to become a ten-time Women's Champion which is perhaps the highest achievement (the most number of championship reigns) in the entire women's wrestling history. She captured the SmackDown women's title on the March 26 episode, Money in the Bank and Hell in a Cell 2019 to set this new benchmark accolade.