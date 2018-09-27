English

Former partners react to Kofi Kingston's WWE record

Kofi Kingston (right) broke title reign record (Image Courtesy: WWE.com)
Bengaluru, September 27: New Day member Kofi Kingston became the longest-reigning Tag Team Champion in WWE history with 954 days as a titleholder and thanks his partners for the accomplishment.

At Hell in a Cell, Kingston surpassed Billy Gunn's 953 days when New Day defended the tag titles against Rusev Day and he recently also beat Mr. Fuji's 932 days reign record as a title holder.

It was WWE's India Twitter account that brought attention to the record after they congratulated Kingston on beating previous record holders.

Kingston is an eight-time Tag Team Champion, with five of those reigns coming alongside Big E and Xavier Woods. While, his other tenures with the belt were with R-Truth, CM Punk and Evan Bourne. The New Day also hold the record for longest Tag Team Title reign of all time at 483 days.

Kofi meanwhile took to Twitter to thank the various tag team partners he's held the titles with over the years by calling it a strange accomplishment.

His current tag partner Big E tweeted about the new record: "(Kofi Kingston) has the most days as a tag team champion in the history of WWE. Never failed a drug test. Never had a brush with the law. Always a professional to the highest degree. Give this man his flowers while he can still smell them."

Later, his former tag team partners CM Punk and Evan Bourne responed to Kofi's tweet.

Kofi and the New Day will look to continue their run as their next confirmed title defense is on Saturday, October 6, at WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia.

