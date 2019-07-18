Former WWE Divas Champion Nikki Bella confirms relationship in latest post

The former two-time Divas Champion has shared a post on the Bella Twins Youtube channel to enlighten millions of Bella Army members over the world. It shows her perform a passionate dance as well as a kiss with her boyfriend, Artem Chigvintsev. This is the first time that the elder Bella has acknowledged that they are indeed in a relationship.

Earlier, media had spotted Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev spending time together in Los Angeles, which increased speculations that they were seeing each other. If that was not all, Brie Bella confirmed the same during a recent media carpet interview by stating that they were actually staying together. But her twin sister never confirmed the same except for addressing the dating rumours, (from the Bellas Podcast)

“Yeah, we’re dating. There’s been a lot of speculation about us, but I’m still dating other people. We’re having fun, he’s showing me, Los Angeles. es, I spent the night at his house. We’re not engaged, we’re not married. We’re not boyfriend and girlfriend, we don’t say 'I love you’.”

It seems like they have officially proposed if you go by the recent steamy post on the Youtube channel named after the Bella Twins which must have delighted the fans of the longest-reigning Divas Champion in WWE history. The company’s official website also acknowledged the relationship with the below statement,

"Well, it’s official! Nikki Bella and her former "Dancing with the Stars" partner Artem Chigvintsev made their relationship official today on The Bella Twins YouTube Channel. And, we’re talking official. Nikki and Artem break it down to Rita Ora’s “Let You Love Me” in the racy new video that sees the couple dancing on the iconic set that was built for the Batcave in “The Dark Knight.”

Nikki Bella met Artem Chigvintsev through the popular American reality TV show Dancing with the Stars back in 2017 at a time when she was in a tumultuous relationship with WWE franchise player, John Cena. They called it quits in April 2018 and moved separate paths. As per the recent updates, Cena also has found his ladylove in Shay Shariatzadeh.

As much as WWE Universe would love to see the former couple of John Cena and Nikki Bella back on WWE TV, it’s definitely not happening anytime soon. Cena is currently booked for the Fast & Furious 9th installment with Vin Diesel whereas Nikki can’t perform due to medical reasons. A herniated disk and a brain cyst has completely barred the longest reigning Divas Champion from wrestling ever again.