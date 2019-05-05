From Kurt Angle to Brie Bella: WWE Superstars attempt Hindi dialogues from iconic Bollywood movies - Watch

New Delhi, May 5: The Bollywood Industry has been winning hearts across the world for years not restricting itself to just it's country of origin - India. The iconic dances, dialogues and characters are world renown, so much so that it made its effect on the Superstars of the WWE Universe.
From iconic movie dialogues of films like Sholay to Mr. India, some big WWE Superstars attempt these dialogues. WWE legends like Mark Henry, Kurt Angle and Matt Hardy, Contemporary contenders like Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Ali and The New Day to the Wonder women of WWE Nikki Bella, Nia Jax, Lacey Evans and the Boss herself - Stephanie McMahon - have attempted some popular dialogues in Hindi.
WWE has curated the latest compilation of WWE Superstars in their attempt to go Desi with WWE NOW's host Gaeylyn Mendonca.
Watch the video: