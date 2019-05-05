From Kurt Angle to Brie Bella: WWE Superstars attempt Hindi dialogues from iconic Bollywood movies - Watch

From iconic movie dialogues of films like Sholay to Mr. India, some big WWE Superstars attempt these dialogues. WWE legends like Mark Henry, Kurt Angle and Matt Hardy, Contemporary contenders like Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Ali and The New Day to the Wonder women of WWE Nikki Bella, Nia Jax, Lacey Evans and the Boss herself - Stephanie McMahon - have attempted some popular dialogues in Hindi.

WWE has curated the latest compilation of WWE Superstars in their attempt to go Desi with WWE NOW's host Gaeylyn Mendonca.

Watch the video: