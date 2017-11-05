Full match card announced for WWE Live in India

Bengaluru, November 5: It was earlier confirmed that WWE will return to India to host two live events on December 8th and 9th in two house shows where the WWE Superstars will entertain the fans. The Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi will play hosts to the Raw-branded live event.

As its a Raw event, only athletes from WWE’s flagship program are set to perform inside the ring. However, two superstars from Smackdown Live will feature in the main event of the show. The Indian native, Jinder Mahal will defend his WWE Championship against Kevin Owens.

This is quite interesting as two heel superstars will square off in a championship match. However, the match was setup as Jiinder Mahal will be treated as a hometown hero on this tour. The prizefighter of Smackdown Live, meanwhile, has threatened to take the championship away from the modern-day Maharaja.

Apart from this particular match, there will be several other matches that have been confirmed to take place. In total, eight matches have been announced which is subjected to be changed as per the WWE scenario during the last month of 2017. Check out the match card, here:

• 3 on 4 Handicap Match: Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil, Goldust Vs Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel.

• Singles Match: Jason Jordan Vs Elias

• WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Kalisto Vs Enzo Amore

• RAW Women’s Championship Match: Sasha Banks Vs Alexa Bliss

• Singles Match: Finn Balor Vs Bray Wyatt

• RAW Tag Team Championship Match: Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins Vs Cesaro and Sheamus

• Singles Match: Roman Reigns Vs Braun Strowman

• WWE Championship Match: Jinder Mahal with The Singh Brothers Vs Kevin Owens

As you can see, the women’s championship will also be on the line along with the WWE Championship. Furthermore, the rivalry of the year between Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns is all set to renew in the show.

The fans of India can consider themselves fortunate that this is a Raw-exclusive show since most of the prime superstars belong to this brand.

This will ensure names like Finn Balor, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Kevin Owens, Braun Strowman to be seen during the tour to India. Although, we will surely miss the presence of AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura and John Cena.