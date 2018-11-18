Future plans for Braun Strowman and spoiler for WWE Survivor Series

In fact, Stephanie McMahon set up bright future for him in this past episode of Monday Night Raw. She gave him a Universal championship opportunity on a condition that he bring the big W to the red brand at Survivor Series. Plus, she also added that the Monster Among Men could lay his hands on Baron Corbin should Raw become victorious this Sunday night.

WWE TLC is already advertising the above-mentioned match hinting Team Raw's victory at Survivor Series. This should be the third straight win for the flagship show in the 'bragging rights' battle. Plus, reports from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio also claimed a title opportunity is waiting for Braun Strowman which assures Team Red's victory, again.

We previously speculated that Braun Strowman might challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal title in the main event of Wrestlemania. But the veteran journalist believes the rematch would be preponed. Brock Lesnar is not scheduled to perform at the TLC PPV, but he will be present at Royal Rumble where the championship match should happen.

The source continued that there is a huge chance that Brock Lesnar would drop the belt before Wrestlemania. Braun Strowman will become the champion in that case much earlier than thought. A new opponent will be waiting for him at the grandest stage of them all in April. Here are the comments from the source,

“Since they directly brought up Braun Strowman challenging, it seemed like something that they’re not doing six months down the line. It seemed like something they’re doing for the next big . Right now Lesnar is not booked in San Jose, which would be the December pay-per-view so the one after that is the January pay-per-view, which is the Royal Rumble. That is what it feels like to me and from there, who knows.”

Speaking of this brought Meltzer to Drew McIntyre. He is the protected guy from WWE Raw roster for a reason. Officials are warming him up as the next top guy of the promotion. Hence, it's not hard to believe that the creative team could set him up for Wrestlemania main event. A babyface Strowman against heel McIntyre could be the potential lineup.