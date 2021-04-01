Gauntlet Eliminator, Title Match and more set for WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

Originally, WWE announced 12 Superstars for the Battle Royal but former Undisputed Era member, Roderick Strong removed himself from the match by opting to walk out of the venue as he suffered a disappointing loss to Grimes in the opening match of the night.

The former Impact Wrestling Superstar, Eli Drake, now known as LA Knight emerged as the winner of the Battle Royal and thus he will be the last entrant in the Gauntlet Eliminator during Night One of TakeOver. Elimination orders in this Battle Royal were used to draw the order of entrants in the Gauntlet at TakeOver. NXT confirmed the order which goes as follows,

1. Leon Ruff

2. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

3. Bronson Reed

4. Cameron Grimes

5. Dexter Lumis

6. LA Knight

The winner of this upcoming Gauntlet Eliminator during Night One of TakeOver will advance to Night Two to compete in a title match against the reigning NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano.

Kushida vs. Pete Dunne for Night One of WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver is now confirmed. They have been feuding for a few weeks now. Last night, they had a backstage confrontation before getting themselves eliminated from the Battle Royal main event at the same time.

Even after the elimination, they wouldn’t stop fighting with each other when NXT General Manager William Regal informed the announcers that he put these two into a match at TakeOver as he wanted to see a technical masterpiece at the PPV.

WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships will also be defended at NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver event. Last night’s go-home show saw The Way - Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell pick up a win over newbies Gigi Dolin and Zayda Ramier, the former AQA.

After the match, The Way cut a promo to send a warning to the women’s division before proceeding to challenge the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart for a title match at TakeOver.

The champions came out to accept the challenge. So at TakeOver, it will be Moon and Blackheart defending the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles against Hartwell and LeRae. This match was inserted into Night Two of the PPV show.

WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver takes place on Wednesday, April 7, and Thursday, April 8. Night One will air on the USA Network as a regular episode while Night Two will co-presented on Peacock and the WWE Network. Check out the updated card,

NIGHT ONE – WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7 ON THE USA NETWORK:

NXT Women’s Title Match

Raquel Gonzalez vs. Io Shirai (c)

Triple Threat for the Vacant NXT Tag Team Titles

MSK vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado del Fantasma

NXT UK Title Match

Tommaso Ciampa vs. WALTER (c)

Gauntlet Eliminator for an NXT North American Title Shot

Leon Ruff (first participant) vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott (second participant) vs. Bronson Reed (third participant) vs. Cameron Grimes (fourth participant) vs. Dexter Lumis (fifth participant) vs. LA Knight (final participant)

Winner challenges NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano on Night Two.

Pete Dunne vs. Kushida

NIGHT TWO – THURSDAY, APRIL 8 ON THE WWE NETWORK:

NXT Title Match

Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor (c)

Ladder Match for Cruiserweight Title Unification

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

The Way vs. Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Gauntlet Eliminator winner vs. Johnny Gargano (c)

Unsanctioned Match: No Rules, No Liability

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly.