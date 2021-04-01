Gauntlet Eliminator, Title Match and more set for WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

Bengaluru, April 1: The Gauntlet Eliminator with NXT North American Title Match implication is official for the WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver. As seen on last night’s episode of NXT on the USA Network, an 11-Man Battle Royal main event took place featuring the names Jake Atlas, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Leon Ruff, Austin Theory, Dexter Lumis, Tyler Rust, Kushida, Cameron Grimes, Pete Dunne, Bronson Reed, and LA Knight.
Originally, WWE announced 12 Superstars for the Battle Royal but former Undisputed Era member, Roderick Strong removed himself from the match by opting to walk out of the venue as he suffered a disappointing loss to Grimes in the opening match of the night.
.@bronsonreedwwe @CGrimesWWE @DexterLumis @swerveconfident @LAKnightWWE & @LEONRUFF_ will battle in a #GauntletEliminator Match with the winner advancing to Night 2 to challenge @JohnnyGargano for the #NXTNATitle! https://t.co/Yexd2ZBajv pic.twitter.com/ZkgSNHsmBD— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 1, 2021
The former Impact Wrestling Superstar, Eli Drake, now known as LA Knight emerged as the winner of the Battle Royal and thus he will be the last entrant in the Gauntlet Eliminator during Night One of TakeOver. Elimination orders in this Battle Royal were used to draw the order of entrants in the Gauntlet at TakeOver. NXT confirmed the order which goes as follows,
1. Leon Ruff
2. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott
3. Bronson Reed
4. Cameron Grimes
5. Dexter Lumis
6. LA Knight
The winner of this upcoming Gauntlet Eliminator during Night One of TakeOver will advance to Night Two to compete in a title match against the reigning NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano.
Also on Next Wednesday's Night 1 of #NXTTakeOver: Stand & Deliver, @PeteDunneYxB battles @KUSHIDA_0904 in one-on-one action! https://t.co/Q5Yp6V1Lau pic.twitter.com/QdQIGssyDZ— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 1, 2021
Kushida vs. Pete Dunne for Night One of WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver is now confirmed. They have been feuding for a few weeks now. Last night, they had a backstage confrontation before getting themselves eliminated from the Battle Royal main event at the same time.
Even after the elimination, they wouldn’t stop fighting with each other when NXT General Manager William Regal informed the announcers that he put these two into a match at TakeOver as he wanted to see a technical masterpiece at the PPV.
WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships will also be defended at NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver event. Last night’s go-home show saw The Way - Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell pick up a win over newbies Gigi Dolin and Zayda Ramier, the former AQA.
After the match, The Way cut a promo to send a warning to the women’s division before proceeding to challenge the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart for a title match at TakeOver.
.@ShotziWWE & @WWEEmberMoon will put their titles on the line against @indi_hartwell & @CandiceLeRae on Night 2 of #NXTTakeOver: Stand & Deliver on Thursday, April 8, at 8/7 C, streaming exclusively on @peacockTV in the U.S. and on @WWENetwork elsewhere! https://t.co/QlKgy9BP6T pic.twitter.com/ubvOUa5FNc— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 1, 2021
The champions came out to accept the challenge. So at TakeOver, it will be Moon and Blackheart defending the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles against Hartwell and LeRae. This match was inserted into Night Two of the PPV show.
WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver takes place on Wednesday, April 7, and Thursday, April 8. Night One will air on the USA Network as a regular episode while Night Two will co-presented on Peacock and the WWE Network. Check out the updated card,
NIGHT ONE – WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7 ON THE USA NETWORK:
NXT Women’s Title Match
Raquel Gonzalez vs. Io Shirai (c)
Triple Threat for the Vacant NXT Tag Team Titles
MSK vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado del Fantasma
NXT UK Title Match
Tommaso Ciampa vs. WALTER (c)
Gauntlet Eliminator for an NXT North American Title Shot
Leon Ruff (first participant) vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott (second participant) vs. Bronson Reed (third participant) vs. Cameron Grimes (fourth participant) vs. Dexter Lumis (fifth participant) vs. LA Knight (final participant)
Winner challenges NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano on Night Two.
Pete Dunne vs. Kushida
NIGHT TWO – THURSDAY, APRIL 8 ON THE WWE NETWORK:
NXT Title Match
Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor (c)
Ladder Match for Cruiserweight Title Unification
NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar
NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match
The Way vs. Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart (c)
NXT North American Title Match
Gauntlet Eliminator winner vs. Johnny Gargano (c)
Unsanctioned Match: No Rules, No Liability
Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly.
