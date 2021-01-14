Goldberg: Oldest WWE Champion in the making at Royal Romble 2021?

Every year, when the WrestleMania season approaches, WWE (read Vince McMahon) takes some surreal decisions to put over the so-called legends while suppressing the regular talents who carry out the WWE flag, all-year-round.

Goldberg is definitely one of them who had the privilege of squashing regular roster members and the popular belief is that he's going to do it, again at The Rumble.

If he does end up beating McIntyre for the title then a longstanding record will eventually be broken. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has been capturing the record of being the oldest WWE Champion in history for over two decades. Goldberg could replace him on January 31st at the age of 54 years and 35 days.

Vince McMahon, the currently oldest WWE Champion won the most prestigious belt at the age of 54 years and 21 days. He defeated his son-in-law Triple H on the September 16, 1999, episode of Smackdown to set that record.

Odds have that the former undefeated (173-0) streak-holder would go on to shatter the previous accolade held by the WWE owner. History books are in his favor, as well. During Goldberg’s second stint in the WWE, he won in scheduled championship matches following surprise returns.

Back in 2017, The Myth defeated Kevin Owens to win the Universal Championship and make his way to WrestleMania 33. Last year, he clinched his second Universal Title at the expense of The Fiend Bray Wyatt en route to the Show of Shows, again.

Cut to a year later, the situation is pretty similar as it seems that he is on his way to the Road to WrestleMania 37. All he needs is a couple of Spears and Jackhammers to derail the momentums of the King of Claymore Country who has been the top-most babyface superstar of Monday Night Raw, throughout the last year.

Contrary to what fans believe in, a reliable source is assuring that WWE wants to portray Drew McIntyre in a strong way which is leading to this mega match at Royal Rumble. According to the Wrestling Observer, Vince McMahon booked the match only a few days back because he thought no one else was ready to challenge McIntyre.

Keith Lee was a viable option but McMahon doesn't see the marquee tag in him. The creative team apparently pitched Lee to be the winner of Men’s Royal Rumble and then face the WWE Champion at WrestleMania 37. Instead, McMahon let him face McIntyre during the Legends Night just to set the stage for a returning Goldberg.

Vince also believes that a program with the Hall of Famer will really help McIntyre’s 'drawing power.' Unfortunately, though, he tested positive with COVID-19 and is forced to stay in quarantine for at least two weeks. This means that the top star of Raw will be absent during the build of the match that also reduces his chances to retain the championship.

With names like Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, or John Cena out of the radar of WrestleMania 37, Vinnie Mac seems to be depending on Goldberg as a legend who is still available for the show.

So the stage is all set for the returnee to pick up the first WWE Title of his career. (his 5th world championship, overall) But he'll be bringing that 'Golden Shovel' and we can only hope that WWE doesn’t bury the promising career of Drew McIntyre with it.