Goldberg returns on Raw Legends Night to challenge WWE Champion

This week’s Legends Night episode of RAW which was also the first Raw of the year had the main event match on the card where Drew McIntyre retained his title against Keith Lee via his Claymore Kick. The Legends were lined up on the ramp to give a standing ovation to the reigning champion when Goldberg made his return to confront McIntyre.

Goldberg praised McIntyre for being the material to represent the company as the WWE Champion. But then said the one thing he does not have is respect for the Legends who were gathered on Raw. He then mentioned how McIntyre took a shot at them by calling them a bunch of tired old men and women’, earlier the night.

After the accusation, the former Universal Champion stated he wasn't coming to RAW to demand anything, but he was there to challenge Drew for the WWE Title at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Drew responded by saying that he doesn’t think about lowering the Legends and said fighting Goldberg would be like fighting his dad.

The two had a face-off when Goldberg shoved Drew McIntyre to the mat after which the USA Network feed was abruptly cut. WWE later released additional footage where it was seen that McIntyre jumped right back up and pressed his head against Goldberg.

The 53-year-old superstar had been rumored for an upcoming match against Universal Champion Roman Reigns during the WrestleMania 37 Season. No such update is available about the same but Goldberg is under contract with the WWE to have 2 matches per year until 2023 and one of those matches is definitely happening at Royal Rumble 2021.

Speaking of the first PPV event of the year, AJ Styles and Randy Orton announced their entry into the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match while Charlotte Flair entered the fray of the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match during last night’s Raw.

The show will air, live on January 31 from The ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Check out the current card of the show,

WWE Title Match: Bill Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

30-Man Royal Rumble Match: Daniel Bryan, United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, 26 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match: Nia Jax, Women's Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, 28 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37