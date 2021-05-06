India's Jinder Mahal returns to WWE main event, defeats Jeff Hardy

The win over Jeff Hardy marks the first time Mahal has performed in a WWE ring since WWE Superstar Spectacle on India's Republic Day in January, where he teamed with The Bollywood Boyz against Drew McIntyre and Indus Sher.



Speaking earlier this year Mahal updated the WWE Universe on his plans, noting: "You're going to see a new version - and I would say the best version of the Modern Day Maharaja. I'm going to be coming back from injury, so looking to make an impact and establish myself again in the title scene. I'm still inspired, just like before, even more, motivated than ever before."



WWE Main Event airs every Thursday at 3 pm IST on Sony Ten 1, with repeats airing on Friday.

