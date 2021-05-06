English
India's Jinder Mahal returns to WWE main event, defeats Jeff Hardy

By
Indias Jinder Mahal returns to WWE main event, defeats Jeff Hardy
Image: WWE

Bengaluru, May 6: Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal made a colossal return to action today on WWE Main Event, airing on Sony Ten 1, as he defeated WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy. Mahal was flanked by Rinku Singh of Bhadohi, India, and Dilsher Shanky of Jagadhri, India.

The win over Jeff Hardy marks the first time Mahal has performed in a WWE ring since WWE Superstar Spectacle on India's Republic Day in January, where he teamed with The Bollywood Boyz against Drew McIntyre and Indus Sher.

Speaking earlier this year Mahal updated the WWE Universe on his plans, noting: "You're going to see a new version - and I would say the best version of the Modern Day Maharaja. I'm going to be coming back from injury, so looking to make an impact and establish myself again in the title scene. I'm still inspired, just like before, even more, motivated than ever before."

WWE Main Event airs every Thursday at 3 pm IST on Sony Ten 1, with repeats airing on Friday.

Story first published: Thursday, May 6, 2021, 16:59 [IST]
