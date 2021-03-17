Is former WWE Divas Champion Paige returning to action?

That was exactly the reason why Nikki Bella’s return is so much speculated alongside another former Divas champion who is also relevant in this context, Paige whose comeback has become a matter of discussion in recent times.

The 27-year-old superstar is one of the most followed WWE Superstars on social media platforms on whom a full-length feature film was made two years ago. Unfortunately, she’s medically disqualified from competition due to a broken neck. WWE's concussion protocol wouldn't let her wrestle. But she’s still banking on the 'never say never' phrase.

A couple of weeks ago, Daniel Bryan and Edge featured in a segment talking about a potential dream match between the two of them. Both of them dealt with similar neck concussions but managed to get back in action in due course giving Paige hope that she could follow her unachieved dreams.

Ringside News came up with an update on the current situation with the anti-Diva. Although she is under WWE contract, there is no creative plan within the company to use her in competition. Her last TV role was to manage Kabuki Warriors - Asuka and Kairi Sane. But Sane is no longer wrestling and that shtick for Paige can't be recreated.

Just a year ago before WrestleMania 36, rumours went rampant about Paige’s comeback. But it was noted that there was never a plan pitched regarding her in-ring return ever. As much as her global fanbase can get hopeful about something bright, the fact is simple and that’s the UK-native isn't cleared to compete.

"We keep getting questions about Paige, so we asked around and learned something interesting. No, there is no plan for her return, and her name doesn't come up. We were also able to confirm that there was NO PLAN for her to make a return last year prior to the pandemic," Steve Carrier of Ringside News noted.

Just prior to the pandemic took over the United States, Paige’s return was amped up as WWE promoted her SmackDown appearance for a major announcement. But she was unable to leave her LA home and travel to Florida for WWE TV tapings. However, she appeared “via satellite” only to announce a SmackDown Women’s Title Match.

Afterward, the youngest Divas Champion in history virtually appeared on television when WWE Backstage was intact on FOX. It was on the same show where it was revealed in 2019 that she signed a new WWE contract. The length of the deal was never disclosed but it's likely to be for five years given the company considers her to be a massive star power.

Only time will tell whether WWE gives Paige a chance to prove that her neck is healthy enough after going through three neck-fusion surgeries. Nowadays, she keeps in contact with fans via her Twitch Channel, going by her real name of Saraya Knight-Bevis.