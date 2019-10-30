English
It's Natalya Vs Lacey Evans as WWE set to host the first-ever Women's Match in Saudi Arabia

By
Its Natalya Vs Lacey Evans as WWE set to host the first-ever Womens Match in Saudi Arabia

Mumbai, Oct 30: WWE on Wednesday (October 30) announced at a press conference at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh that the first-ever WWE women's match in Saudi Arabia will take place on Thursday (October 31) as part of Riyadh Season, which includes more than 100 events over a two-month span featuring world-class entertainment and sports properties.

WWE Superstars Natalya and Lacey Evans will perform at CROWN JEWEL, one of WWE's premier pay-per-view events, which also features Roman Reigns, the undefeated lineal heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, Universal Champion Seth Rollins and many more.

CROWN JEWEL will stream live on WWE Network on Thursday (October 31) at 5:30 am IST.

Earlier, reports claimed that despite several attempts by WWE, the sports authority of Saudi Arabia was unmoved to its stance to restrict the women superstars competing in front of a live audience.

The middle-eastern country has a very different culture when it comes to religious beliefs which do not allow the female stars to wrestle inside the squared circle.

WWE would now change the tradition for good with the announcement of the matchup between Natalya and Evans.

The company was reportedly hoping for the revolutionary move to happen in 2020, (courtesy ringsidenews.com) "According to a source in WWE, the General Sports Authority (GSA) and WWE have reached a deal on women's matches for future events in Saudi Arabia in 2020. I'm told the deal was overseen by Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud himself."

But it seems they have just managed to convince the Saudi prince about the first-ever women's match for this season itself.

Read more about: natalya wwe riyadh saudi arabia
Story first published: Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 16:51 [IST]
