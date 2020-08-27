Karrion Kross vacates WWE NXT Title; New Title Match announced

Karrion Kross is no longer the WWE NXT Champion as he vacated the title due to a shoulder injury during his championship win over Keith Lee during the main event of Saturday's NXT Takeover: XXX event.

Kross and his girlfriend Scarlett opened NXT to announce that he was vacating the title due to the injury. Kross appeared wearing a suit and a sling on his shoulder to send a warning to the roster that Doomsday is still coming to NXT. No matter when the time is told, 'everybody pays the toll, and God helps the obstacles that will be in his path.'

Scarlett then placed an hourglass next to the relinquished NXT Title on the mat and turned it upside down. Kross has supposedly undergone an MRI this past Monday but it wasn’t declared what the doctors have found out about his recovery process.

Later, WWE NXT General Manager William Regal has announced a huge NXT Title match for next week's special Super Tuesday episode. It will be a Fatal 4 Way to crown the new NXT Champion that will be held under 60-Minute Iron Man Match rules. Competitors in this match are Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Finn Balor, and Adam Cole. The NXT night was shifted a day prior due to due to the NHL playoffs on the USA Network.

A six-man Street Fight has also been added to next week's WWE NXT Super Tuesday episode. The match will see Legado del Fantasma (NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde) take on Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and new NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango (Fandango, Tyler Breeze).

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Wade Barrett made his return to the WWE through an appearance during last night's WWE NXT episode. He was the guest commentator for the night that was hosted by the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University, along with Vic Joseph. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix also joined them from home via video conference.

Barrett announced that he will be there at the NXT announce table for the NXT Super Tuesday episode next week. He left the company in May 2016 and thereby decided to let his contract expire. Since then, Bad News Barrett has focused on his acting career and has little attachment to the world of pro wrestling.

Former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa also made his return to WWE NXT TV, last night and turned heel. He came to the ring wearing a mask and dominated Jake Atlas in the scheduled match. He quickly earned the win via Willow's Bell draping DDT and then delivered a vicious beatdown on Atlas. A stretcher arrived to take away Atlas but Ciampa dropped him to the floor from the stretcher with another DDT.