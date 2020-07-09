Keith Lee becomes WWE NXT's first-ever dual champion

Night 2 of NXT Great American Bash and Fyter Fest ran simultaneously, last night keeping the competitive spirit high between WWE and AEW on Wednesday (July 8) night.

In the main event of the Great American Bash, the biggest match in NXT history took place, when NXT Champion Adam Cole and NXT North American Champion Keith Lee collided in a “Winner Take All – Title For Title” match. Lee ended up defeating Adam Cole to become a dual champion, which is a first-ever accolade on the NXT brand.

This is the first reign for Keith Lee with the NXT Championship. Cole won the title back on June 1, 2019, at the "Takeover: XXV" event by defeating Johnny Gargano, and kept the belt intact for 403 days. In the meantime, Lee has been North American Champion since defeating Roderick Strong on January 22 of 2020 during a regular NXT TV episode.

The finish of the Champion vs Champion match was already spoiled by NXT wrestler Saurav Gurjar who posted a photo of Keith Lee winning the NXT Championship and then having a celebration in the middle of the ring. This photo accidentally came down to his Instagram story before getting quickly deleted.

Saurav reportedly suffered backstage heat for leaking out the outcome of the main event match, almost a week ago. But, WWE NXT developmental wrestler E.J. Nduka claimed that WWE filmed two finishes for Cole vs. Lee contest, keeping the mystery intact around the original result of the match that WWE would decide to air. It seemed that WWE kept the spoiled finish intact.

Great American Bash went off the air with Karrion Kross and Scarlett watching Lee's post-match celebration from a room up high inside the arena. Lee was surrounded by confetti when an annoyed Kross stared down from up high teasing a future feud.

WWE NXT head honcho Triple H took to Twitter and congratulated the first-ever dual champion in NXT history with the following statement,

"A truly historic night for #WWENXT tonight at #NXTGAB as @RealKeithLee now holds both the #NXTChampionship AND #NXTNATitle. Each new champion begins a new era... where he brings @WWENXT? The possibilities are #Limitless. #Congrats," Triple H wrote on Lee.