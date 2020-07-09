English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Keith Lee becomes WWE NXT's first-ever dual champion

By Raja
Keith Lee becomes a dual champion on NXT (image courtesy Twitter)
Keith Lee becomes a dual champion on NXT (image courtesy Twitter)

Bengaluru, July 9: Keith Lee has now become the WWE NXT Champion and the NXT North American Champion ending the historic NXT Title reign of Adam Cole.

Night 2 of NXT Great American Bash and Fyter Fest ran simultaneously, last night keeping the competitive spirit high between WWE and AEW on Wednesday (July 8) night.

In the main event of the Great American Bash, the biggest match in NXT history took place, when NXT Champion Adam Cole and NXT North American Champion Keith Lee collided in a “Winner Take All – Title For Title” match. Lee ended up defeating Adam Cole to become a dual champion, which is a first-ever accolade on the NXT brand.

This is the first reign for Keith Lee with the NXT Championship. Cole won the title back on June 1, 2019, at the "Takeover: XXV" event by defeating Johnny Gargano, and kept the belt intact for 403 days. In the meantime, Lee has been North American Champion since defeating Roderick Strong on January 22 of 2020 during a regular NXT TV episode.

The finish of the Champion vs Champion match was already spoiled by NXT wrestler Saurav Gurjar who posted a photo of Keith Lee winning the NXT Championship and then having a celebration in the middle of the ring. This photo accidentally came down to his Instagram story before getting quickly deleted.

Saurav reportedly suffered backstage heat for leaking out the outcome of the main event match, almost a week ago. But, WWE NXT developmental wrestler E.J. Nduka claimed that WWE filmed two finishes for Cole vs. Lee contest, keeping the mystery intact around the original result of the match that WWE would decide to air. It seemed that WWE kept the spoiled finish intact.

Great American Bash went off the air with Karrion Kross and Scarlett watching Lee's post-match celebration from a room up high inside the arena. Lee was surrounded by confetti when an annoyed Kross stared down from up high teasing a future feud.

WWE NXT head honcho Triple H took to Twitter and congratulated the first-ever dual champion in NXT history with the following statement,

"A truly historic night for #WWENXT tonight at #NXTGAB as @RealKeithLee now holds both the #NXTChampionship AND #NXTNATitle. Each new champion begins a new era... where he brings @WWENXT? The possibilities are #Limitless. #Congrats," Triple H wrote on Lee.

More WWE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: wwe wwe nxt wwe raw
Story first published: Thursday, July 9, 2020, 12:04 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 9, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue