Legendary Undertaker, Goldberg and more to miss 2019 WWE Crown Jewel

The country’s sports authority, as well as the fanbase, demand this legend every time with a lucrative paycheck ready for him. Now, for the first time, we may see an exception during the next event in-store named WWE Crown Jewel.

The latest reports from the Wrestling Observer say that The Phenome will not perform in the late October event. He will be absent despite the early advertisements for the PPV that was out in September.

The vignette aired was basically a hint that The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, and Ric Flair will be heading to Saudi Arabia. The promotion has booked the latter duo in a showcase tag team match, but there is no update on The Deadman's involvement.

Apart from that, an update carried on wrestlingINC.com also confirms that WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg will give Crown Jewel 2019 a miss.

“There's no word yet on why Taker isn't working Crown Jewel, but it was speculated that it would make little sense to bring in other outside attractions, who aren't active Superstars when they already have boxer Tyson Fury and new WWE Superstar Cain Velasquez on the card. On a related note, The Observer reports that there are also no current plans for WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg to work Crown Jewel.”

The Undertaker competed in the first Saudi Arabia event of 2018 named Greatest Royal Rumble back in April. He defeated Rusev in a Casket Match on that night and returned to Saudi in November 2018 to team up with Kane only to come up short against WWE Hall of Famers Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

Earlier this year, he pinned Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown in a match that was filled with botches. It was the first Saudi Arabia show that featured Goldberg on the match card.

Apart from The Undertaker and Goldberg, the third name from WWE roster who won’t be working at WWE Crown Jewel is Sami Zayn. He is not allowed to perform in WWE shows in the Kingdom because of his Syrian connection. It was the same reason why the company did not fly him to the country alongside the roster earlier this year.

Daniel Bryan and Kevin Owens also had some issues to perform in Saudi Arabia, last time around. However, there is no update on if they will work in the next show as yet.