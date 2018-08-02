Mike and Maria Kanellis to return to WWE programming soon - details inside

Mike and Maria were one of the most wanted superstars in the independent scene. Last year, they were in demand ever since parting ways with the Impact Wrestling promotion. WWE grabbed these two signing a contract and brought them on TV at the Money in the Bank PPV in 2017. But the planning around them turned out to be an utter failure due to their own fault.

It was the worst time to debut on live TV especially in the WWE with a bad physical condition. Mike was still suffering from his addiction to the pills that forced him to be sidelined, real quick. Plus, he was nothing without her wife-cum-valet, Maria Kanellis, who herself is a huge popular superstar in the WWE.

Maria became pregnant with a baby girl and took hiatus from WWE, too. The so-called 'first lady' of the WWE gave birth to a baby girl in the spring and has started preparing for her comeback. It also means that we can expect Mike to be back onboard, as well.

A recent update from Maria reads as follows, “I’ll be down in Florida at the beginning of August fighting for that time. Even if I’m doing it with stretched out mommy belly skin and a baby on my hip. I don’t have a college education saved in the bank for my baby girl so momma has to go back to work.”

It means that the former Playboy cover star from WWE will be part of training sessions at the WWE performance center situated in Orlando, Florida. This is the first step towards making a comeback for any of the WWE superstars and Maria would not be any different.

Furthermore, her update has increased the speculation around whether the WWE is interested in using this popular figure in a wrestling capacity as well. Maria was quite good at playing a heel valet for her husband. Considering her motherhood, she might want to stay that way and help her husband achieve promotion in the roster.

Moreover, giving a solo role to the former ROH and Impact Wrestling star will not be a good option. Rather, the officials should come up with a heel faction featuring Maria Kanellis in the lead.