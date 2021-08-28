Next challengers revealed for WWE Universal & Smackdown Women's Championship

Bengaluru, Aug 28: Roman Reigns has successfully defended his Universal Title at SummerSlam 2021, this past Saturday (Aug 21) night.
But being a champion, there’s always a target on his back and he has already received his next opponent for another championship defense.
This week’s SmackDown on FOX main event segment witnessed Finn Balor confronting Roman Reigns and challenging him to a title match on next Friday’s edition. Reigns never accepted as Balor attacked Reigns only to get triple-teamed by SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and Roman.
The attack continued until The Street Profits - Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins made the save. Reigns left the ring as the three babyfaces laid out the Usos. Reigns watched from the stage as Balor hit the Coup de Grace finisher on one of the Usos.
.@FinnBalor wants a shot at the #UniversalTitle NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown! @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/rzI0EbEK4g— WWE (@WWE) August 28, 2021
.@FinnBalor challenges @WWERomanReigns for the #UniversalTitle NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown! @HeymanHustle https://t.co/GV4HbBWo2x pic.twitter.com/KHEsEKWJRF— WWE (@WWE) August 28, 2021
👀#SmackDown @BeckyLynchWWE @BiancaBelairWWE @TheaTrinidad @CarmellaWWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce pic.twitter.com/iEfJ50YLsk— WWE (@WWE) August 28, 2021
WHAT. A. BATTLE.— WWE (@WWE) August 28, 2021
The #ESTofWWE has earned a shot at @BeckyLynchWWE's #SmackDown Women's Title! pic.twitter.com/GyCIlwVaQf
