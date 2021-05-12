Next WWE NXT TakeOver, Title Match, Steel Cage Match and more announced

Mind if we invite ourselves over to your place again? 🏠



Todd Pettengill hosts #NXTTakeOver: In Your House on Sunday, June 13, streaming on @peacockTV! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/RkXAJyOI11 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 12, 2021

💋 In two weeks la #WWEraLOCA will be in action....Remember, never to judge a book by its cover 😈 See you Tuesday May 25th on @WWENXT #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/RY0K6y6mf8 — Franky Monet (@FrankyMonetWWE) May 12, 2021

WWE NXT North American Title match has been announced for next Tuesday’s NXT episode where Johnny Gargano will defend against Bronson Reed inside a Steel Cage.The official announcement came during this week’s NXT opener, which saw NXT Champion Karrion Kross defeat Austin Theory while Gargano watched from ringside. Reed captured the number-one contender’s spot by defeating Theory on the April 27 NXT show.Later, Gargano and Austin Theory attacked Reed in the locker room after which Reed pledged NXT General Manager William Regal to add the Steel Cage stipulation to the match. Reed vs. Gargano will be a rematch from the NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver Night Two event, where Gargano retained after capitalizing via interference from Theory.Toni Storm will also receive a rematch from Zoey Stark on next Tuesday’s NXT show. This duo has been feuding for a few weeks now as Stark defeated Storm on the NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night One Kickoff Pre-show, in their first singles encounter. New faction Hit Row Records' Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis were also confirmed for a tag team match against EverRise.Two big matches for the May 25 WWE NXT episode were also revealed. Finn Balor will challenge Karrion Kross for his NXT Title on that night. Balor and Kross had a face-off segment following Kross’ non-title win over Austin Theory in this week’s opener.Balor and Kross then agreed to compete in a title match. Kross won the NXT Championship from Balor at NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver Night Two event during WrestleMania 37 Weekend.Franky Monet will also make her “world premiere” debut in two weeks meaning she will be seen in action for the first time on WWE TV. There is no word yet on who the former Impact Wrestling will take on.