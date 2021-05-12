Next WWE NXT TakeOver, Title Match, Steel Cage Match and more announced

Bengaluru, May 12: WWE officially announced the return of NXT “TakeOver: In Your House” for Sunday, June 13 which will stream exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network elsewhere at 7 ET/4 PT on that night. In their announcement, WWE mentioned that former WWE announcer Todd Pettengill will be the host of the show.
WWE NXT: In Your House was brought back last June for the first time in more than 21 years which saw the debut of current NXT Champion Karrion Kross. In the main event of the show, Io Shirai beat Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat to win the NXT Women’s Championship.
A teaser for In Your House has been released which says, “What will Kross and company have in store for the NXT Universe when the black-and-gold brand once again takes over?”
