Nikki Bella teases Summerslam 2021 appearance; Update on WWE return

Speculations are high around SummerSlam appearances from Olympics Gold Medalist Gable Steveson and the former WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch. You can now also add a Hall of Famer to the list as well.

Veteran Nikki Bella has been rumoured to make her return to the WWE ring for quite some time. And now she herself has teased a possible appearance at SummerSlam 2021, which is scheduled to take place on August 21 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Hhmmm, looking through my closet and deciding what to wear to SummerSlam next week??? Thoughts?” the longest-reigning WWE Divas Champion posted on Twitter, making her huge fanbase go into a frenzy.

Alongside her sister, Brie Bella, Nikki was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, earlier this year. Two nights later, she made her last WWE appearance which came at WrestleMania 37 Night Two where the duo tossed Bayley down the ramp after she insulted the Titus O’Neil and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

This was the first time that Nikki Bella was in physical action at a WWE show since her final match that took place at the main event of Evolution pay-per-view against Ronda Rousey in 2018. It appeared to be a slight tease on WWE's part that they were intending to bring the mainstream star back on their TV, down the road.

However, on a contradictory note, Ringside News provided a negative update on the much-anticipated return of the popular star by stating that WWE is yet to medically clear her for in-ring action. Furthermore, the source also updated that WWE creative team also doesn't have any such plans to insert her into a storyline.

Menawhile, The Bella Twins have already said that they would be back in a WWE ring at some point in the near future. Nikki Bella stated in an interview from this past June that she’s training for a return.

“For me, I’m definitely starting that preparation,” she said. “I want to train hard for it. When we come back, I want to change my style in the ring a little bit. I want to make a statement.”

On a related note, the elder Bella was mentioned on the latest episode of SmackDown during the face-off segment between WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and John Cena.

“And you see, John, 20 plus years of missionary might have been good enough for you. But it wasn’t good enough for Nikki Bella,” Reigns said while taking a shot at Cena’s high-profile breakup with the Total Bellas' star.

Roman Reigns is set to defend the title against John Cena in the main event of SummerSlam 2021. As it stands, Nikki Bella hasn't reacted to this jab towards her on WWE TV except hinting at an appearance at the pay-per-view event.