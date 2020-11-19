NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2020 announced on WWE Network

WWE usually hosted NXT special TakeOver shows along with main roster pay-per-view events. However, from 2020 onwards, the black and yellow brigade has wanted to grow wings as the third legit brand within the company as they continue to deliver solo PPVs on the WWE Network streaming platform.

Last night’s NXT episode featured a vignette with Shotzi Blackheart issuing a message to Candice LeRae to start finding an army because they are going to war next month. It was noted that Blackheart will captain a team against LeRae’s squad in a WarGames match this year. This assures multiple WarGames matches will go down - one from the women's division and the other from the men's division.

The potential main event for NXT WarGames from the men’s division was also teased during the end of the episode. NXT Champion Finn Balor came out to the ring to address the crowd in the finisher segment, making his first appearance since suffering a bad jaw injury at "Takeover: 31" in the win over Kyle O'Reilly on October 4. The Kings of NXT - Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch interrupted his promo and picked a fight with him.

The heel trio demanded him to hand over the NXT Title or else he would be 'dead’. Balor then introduced The Undisputed Era to counter-attack them. The lights went out as "Shock the system" hit the arena and The Undisputed Era - Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish, and Roderick Strong came out to the ring.

The crowd went nuts as Cole-McAfee, Dunne-O'Reilly, and the tag team champions Lorcan-Burch battled Strong-Fish. NXT went off air after Cole launched McAfee into the barriers at ringside. This was said to be a setup for the men's WarGames main event that will feature The Kings vs. The Undisputed Era in eight-man action, but that has not been confirmed as yet.

There’s no update on whether Finn Balor will be seen in action at NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2020 PPV. He’s yet to be medically cleared to wrestle as he stayed away from the brawl for the most part of the segment. He suffered a jaw injury which usually takes six weeks to heal. There were updates on his his jaw injury which state it was broken in two places, so the recovery time could be a bit longer.