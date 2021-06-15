Potential spoiler on a major change waiting for WWE NXT

Regal may have probably hinted at stepping down from his position as the WWE Universe is expecting someone new to replace him starting from this week’s NXT.



It seems like, the new man-in-charge for the NXT roster has already been revealed via recent reports. Fightful Select previously hinted that WWE Officials want to bring back Samoa Joe to NXT in some capacity (Joe was among those wrestlers who were released by the WWE back in mid-April due to budget cuts).



Now, According to the Wrestling Observer, Samoa Joe is set to receive a Regal-like role in NXT. Perhaps, the former NXT Champion will be put into the GM position on Wednesday nights or will work under Regal as a new on-screen official.

This new role also indicates the fact that Joe isn't still cleared for in-ring action, as Fightful’s report stated that WWE Officials wanted him to be a wrestler on NXT.





“I was told today that Samoa Joe was gonna be in a Regal-like role, then all of a sudden Regal’s talking like he’s stepping down, so maybe the Regal-like role is Regal’s role," Dave Meltzer stated on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio about NXT’s potential change."But if he’s leaving, based on what I was told, Samoa Joe was definitely the favorite to be the new Commissioner. But Joe is in, and he’s in as a non-wrestler, so I think that tells you that he’s not cleared."He’s taken a job in NXT and he’s doing something there, and he may be the new authority figure on television, or he may not be. But he’s gonna be behind-the-scenes.”In more news to the situation, PWInsider adds that WWE Hall Of Famer Triple H “snatched back” Samoa Joe as soon as he could after the main-roster release in April. The EVP of Talent Relations in WWE wanted Joe to be on NXT instead of someplace else.It should be noted that Triple H also played a big role in getting Joe signed to WWE, back in 2015 who went on to become a main-eventer on the scene by becoming a two-time NXT Champion. Now, The Game once again has played a major role in Joe's return to the company, as he sees a lot of value in him.Joe is also a two-time United States Champion on the main roster who had been sidelined from in-ring competition since mid-2019 due to injury. For a brief timespan, WWE cleared him to compete in early 2020 but then he concussed his head, twice in January of last year, which permanently disqualified him from in-ring competition.As for Regal (who could be replaced by Joe on the NXT General Manager position), he has been the General Manager for the black-and-yellow brand since July 2014. He has also worked as a trainer behind-the-scenes, and as the company's Director of Talent Development & Head of Global Recruiting.