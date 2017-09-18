Reason why Vince McMahon let Kevin Owens attack him

Bengaluru, September 18: Vince McMahon returned to Smackdown Live, big time on last week's edition to resolve the feud between Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens which reached the boiling point as KO threatened to sue the entire company over it.

The senior McMahon dared Owens to file a lawsuit against the WWE as he would immediately fire him. Plus, if that was not enough, he booked his son and the prizefighter inside the Hell in a Cell. The PPV is set to be hosted by Smackdown in the month of October.

But, Kevin Owens was not happy with the announcement and delivered a brutal assault on the WWE boss, who was left busted open on the scene by a result of a headbutt and followed it with several hits, kicks and a frog splash off the top rope.

For those who are concerned with Mr.McMahon's condition, WWE.com has an update for them,

“WWE Chairman and CEO Mr. McMahon were on the receiving end of a brutal attack at the hands of Kevin Owens during the shocking conclusion of Sin City Smackdown.

WWE.com has learned that, following the attack, Mr. McMahon did not give comment and refused to be looked at by medical staff.”

Now, the question arises as to why the Chairman would have arranged such a plot where he had to digest the beatdown by the evil Owens. Apparently, Scott Fishman of Miami Herald and TV Insider has some inside info about it as stated on his Twitter handle.

Kevin Owens beating up Vince McMahon and busting him open. Shocking. Vince doesn't do that for many. Must think highly of him. #WWE #SDLive — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) September 13, 2017

It was revealed that McMahon is amazed by Owens' work ethics and hence took the decision to put his body on the line even at the age of 72. It's quite true that no one does the villainous works better than Owens does every single week. So, this was a push for the bonafide heel superstar.

With this move, Owens now joins the elite list of superstars like Stone Cold, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels who have been involved in a feud with McMahon before. In return, the former Universal Champion pulled off the risky move successfully being a veteran performer in the pro-wrestling industry.