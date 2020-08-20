Renee Young reportedly leaving WWE; update on future

OutKick was the first to break the news that the Canada-native no longer wants to be with the company. While the exact reason behind the leaving wasn't revealed, it's believed that her contract is coming to an end.

PWInsider has also confirmed the report providing follow-up information of how Young has already handed in her exit notice to the company officials.

“We are told Young gave the company notice a week ago that she intends to exit. There is no word when her final date with the company is yet.”

Renee Young has been on a hiatus on WWE TV from earlier this summer as she was tested positive for COVID-19. She has appeared via video conference for some WWE programmes since then, mostly for FOX content and WWE's YouTube Watch Along shows. She also recently revealed plans for her first cookbook and did some photoshoot.

Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT reports that Renee Young’s final date with WWE will be WWE SummerSlam 2020. She presented her leave-notice to the company, a week ago, and SummerSlam will mark two weeks for the notice. However, there is no official update on the condition of her WWE contract as yet.

"Renee Young is set to depart WWE after SummerSlam. It’s believed she handed in her notice a week ago. [Multiple]

Bryan Alvarez also reported on Wrestling Observer Live that Renee Young will likely be a part of SummerSlam 2020 in some fashion that marks the potential final appearance with the WWE. Considering her talent and popularity, she won't have trouble finding a new job following her WWE leave.

Twitter user BeltFanDan, who had previously broken several news stories, is reporting that FOX is interested in signing Renee Young as an analyst for them. Her exact role is unknown, yet but she could be an analyst for WWE programming on FOX or some other sport.

“Hearing Fox is interested in Renee as an analyst similar to Punk, where it’s a contract with them, not WWE.”

WWE and FOX have been planning an entire division with multiple talents which features Renee Young as the face of it as she’s been a prominent part of WWE programming on FOX. So it's likely that FOX will surely be interested in offering her a deal.

Helmed as the most popular WWE show-host of her time, Renee Young was hired by WWE in 2012. She has worked on several shows since then becoming a prominent figure on TV. Apart from regular appearances on Raw, SmackDown, or PPVs, her gig included hosting of Talking Smack and be a cast member of WWE reality show Total Divas.

She has also been the host of FS1's WWE Backstage show that started in late 2018 and continued for a few months before it was nixed by the network due to coronavirus related budget cuts.

Young has also been the first full-time female member of the WWE RAW announce team in August 2018. She was later moved to SmackDown as a special contributor in October 2019.

In personal life, Renee Young is married to AEW World Champion Jon Moxley fka former WWE Champion Dean Ambrose who opted to leave WWE to join the rival promotion owned by Tony Khan. It keeps the speculations open whether AEW is interested in her.

OutKick noted that while AEW could be a possibility, “Young also has offers outside of the wrestling industry, sources say."