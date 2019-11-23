Revealed: Future plan for Roman Reigns, huge Wrestlemania match in-store?

Bengaluru, Nov. 23: Roman Reigns has always been the top dog of the WWE ever since he stepped foot. The 'chosen one' was groomed up starting from a young age to secure the franchise player's spot. Vince McMahon had extreme faith in the talent which made him the successor of John Cena in the WWE.

The Boss did everything possible to get babyface pop for Roman Reigns as he was hell-bent to make his experiment a success. This did not produce the desired output as the fans ejected him from their mind as the prime figure of the company, for the push he was receiving. So, WWE had to stop the program, eventually.

A long-time passed since then as we can now expect The Big Dog back on the top spot where he used to belong. Wrestling News reports that the backstage plan in WWE is that it has been long enough that fans saw Roman Reigns in the main event, so they will forget how hard this man was pushed before. Vince McMahon still considers Roman Reigns as the top Superstar which is the reason we can expect a big push around him en route to WrestleMania 36, (courtesy ringsidenews.com).

“The feeling on Reigns is that he’s gone long enough without being shoved in the fan’s face and that he is no longer seeing the fan backlash that Seth Rollins is getting right now or the backlash that John Cena was getting for most of his babyface run.”

Reports claim that the current feud on SmackDown went down well for Roman Reigns to take him back to the franchise figure's spot. The ongoing rivalry with King Corbin is considered as a “placeholder” heading into 2020. Once Reigns is done with the 2019 King of the Ring winner, an eventful Road to WrestleMania will be waiting for him.

As reported earlier, The Fiend Bray Wyatt is gearing up for the main event of WrestleMania 36. None other than Roman Reigns is the favourite to take him on in the pitted marquee match. If this match happens then Reigns will be a record five-time main-eventer at the grandest stage. However, 'Mania is still a long way to go and there could always be a change in plans considering these are just speculations at this point.