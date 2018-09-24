Revealed: Potential challenger for Shinsuke Nakamura’s WWE US Title

The King of Strong Style was not involved in last week's Hell In A Cell PPV event, but appears to be set for a new feud, according to his latest social media activity.

Nakamura was called out by Smackdown's Tye Dillinger after the champion had posted a humorous graphic on his page.

“Pledge your allegiance”



**WARNING** Crazy person alert!



Sounds like someone needs to pledge a foot in your ass. https://t.co/IXAgxde46M — Dilly! Dilly! Dilly! (@WWEDillinger) September 23, 2018

Nakamura later responded to Dillinger's post via twitter,

Someone is calling me... Probably a worthy person https://t.co/ThuFIUPJxI — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) September 24, 2018

WWE has often encouraged its stars to begin a conversation on social media to give birth to a new storyline. But, sometimes they do end up as just posts.

The challenge posed by Dillinger, however, would be an interesting one for Nakamura. But, it's been a while since Dillinger was used in a meaningful way on the Blue brand and giving him a title shot out of nowhere would be very odd. But, Nakamura who is without an opponent will be open to Dillinger as his next opponent.

Last week, Nakamura put the title on the line against Rusev, but that match was just to ignite a feud between Aiden English and Rusev. Nakamura hasn't had any challenge since Jeff Hardy, who changed focus toward Randy Orton.

Much before that, Nakamura turned heel in a feud with AJ Styles. But, after being defeated by Styles, he moved on to the midcard title picture with Samoa Joe entering the WWE title scene.

Although, the Shinsike Nakamura vs Tye Dillinger in the future won't be a jaw dropper, it could certainly do good to the pair involved and we might get more on this during this week's Smackdown.