Revealed: Potential host venue for WWE WrestleMania 37

Cities have to bid to be one of the contenders to host the 'show of shows’. As the 36th edition approaches near, the expectation is that we’ll see the confirmation on the very next edition soon.

According to Slice Wrestling, ‪The New Rams And Chargers Stadium aka The SoFi stadium being built in Inglewood, CA could possibly host WrestleMania 37 In 2021. ‬The 70,240-seater arena is under construction for the last three years and now speculations suggest that WrestleMania will be the first big event at the venue.‬

WWE is also interested to give a taste of the grandeur to the California residents as they have a huge market in this city. So they could be dropping an announcement, anytime soon. Here’s more from the source,

"‪WWE officials are highly interested in holding the WrestleMania weekend events in California. ‬‬‬

‪"New York and California are historically known as the two main markets WWE is comfortable with holding major events in as both states are guaranteed sell-outs for events such as WrestleMania."‬‬

WrestleVotes reports that Las Vegas is also a finalist for the WrestleMania 37 host city but Los Angeles (Inglewood) remains the favorite as WWE officials are yet to make up their mind.

Wrestling Observer added that they also heard WrestleMania 37 in 2021 or WrestleMania 38 in 2022 would be held at the new LA Stadium, which will be home to the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams starting from next year. SuperBowl 56 on February, 6th 2022 is already scheduled to take place in the SoFi Stadium.

So the feeling is that by hosting WrestleMania before that would give city officials hints about potential issues and 'work out all the kinks' before SuperBowl. Meanwhile, WWE may prefer to host WrestleMania 38 in 2022 at SoFi Stadium so that they can beat the attendance number of the NFL's biggest event of the year with the 'showcase of immortals.’

Earlier this year, WWE released a survey for hosting Wrestlemania 37 which included the below cities,

London, England; Chicago, Illinois; Jacksonville, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Santa Clara, California; Houston, Texas; Dallas, Texas; Philadelphia, PA; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Miami, Florida; Orlando, Florida; Tampa, Florida.

The final choice will soon be announced and could be California or Las Vegas. As of now, 36th WrestleMania is set to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on April 5th, 2020.