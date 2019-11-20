Revealed: Potential opponents for The Fiend at WWE Wrestlemania 36

As reported earlier, the champion is the undoubtedly the favorite heading into this match in which should have a successful title defense.

The future advertisements have already disclosed that he is slated for more such defenses like in the Mexico Live Event or the Starrcade show on December 1st. WWE does not intend to take the belt away from him, any time soon supporting the current speculation that he may end up having a title reign up to Wrestlemania 36. Two of the biggest superstars from the WWE roster could be waiting for him on the grandest show, thereby.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer noted that WWE is preparing a mega clash for this demonic character at the grandest stage of them all. As per him, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt might go on to face “The Big Dog” Roman Reigns or “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. He added Wrestlemania plans are sketched ahead of time and these two names might be gearing up to face the new resident monster of WWE.

WWE is trying to build The Fiend as the next strongest character like The Undertaker and they feel he deserves the biggest opponent against him at Wrestlemania 36. So, a tailor-made entrance followed by a huge win could cement his legacy at the showcase of immortals.

And who better to put him over than names like Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns? Check out more from the source, (courtesy wwfoldschool.com)

“Brock is stuck with Paul (Heyman) and because of Brock, Paul and Vince (McMahon) it is always planned out in advance. We probably should be seeing hints of whatever (Lesnar’s direction) is pretty soon.

"I’m still thinking it might be Bray Wyatt although they’re different brands. Maybe that’s out of the question, but maybe it’s not. Even if it is out of the question today, it might not be out of the question in a month.

"If ratings go down then what decisions will they make at that point? They’re building Bray up for somebody. It certainly isn’t Daniel Bryan. It’s certainly not The Miz. I don’t think it’s Strowman. I guess it might be Roman. I mean it could be Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania. I could absolutely see that.

"Those could be the two. I’d say it’s Bray Wyatt against either Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar.”

And that means, Roman Reigns seems the most valid opponent who could take on The Fiend at Wrestlemania 36. These two reside on the same roster whereas Brock Lesnar was moved to Monday Night Raw following Crown Jewel through an angle with Rey Mysterio.