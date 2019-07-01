Revealed: Potential WWE Summerslam 2019 opponent for The Undertaker

The dream force of Roman Reigns and The Undertaker are set to collide against McMahon and McIntyre which is expected to be a huge attraction for the upcoming PPV night. WWE Universe must be eager to see The Deadman back inside the squared circle at a point when we expected him to resurface, the least. Following his disastrous bout against Goldberg, he was about to be on a hiatus. But his warrior spirit will not let him 'rest in peace'.

Previous reports suggested that The Undertaker was forced to make an unprecedented comeback the night after Stomping Grounds PPV to pull up the TV ratings and thereby raise interests of the fans for Extreme Rules. That may not be the case as per the latest updates from Sports Illustrated, who say it was The Phenome that requested for a match for the PPV set for July 14th.

The source says, 'Taker recently handed over a list of who could be his potential opponents in future matches to the WWE officials. Drew McIntyre was one of the names on it and that is the sole reason behind setting up this Extreme Rules tag team match. There is no information available on who the other names are on that concerned list.

Moreover, this ongoing storyline might be dragged into Summerslam to produce a fresh matchup between The Undertaker and Drew McIntyre. It would do wonder to the young career of the Scottish Psychopath who is often touted as the next top heel of the WWE and as a future world champion. However, nothing is confirmed at this point as the approval stamp is yet to be sealed.

Additionally, Wrestling Observer Newsletter also gave updates on this tag team match at Extreme Rules by stating that the fight was planned before the Super ShowDown contest against Goldberg.

Plus, they say Undertaker was upset with the pro-wrestling fans backlash. So the itch of removing the nightmare experience at SSD with a show-stellar performance has brought back the greatest sports entertainer of all-time to the ring within days of the failure. Here is more from WWE Hall of Famer Booker T from his podcast in this regard, (courtesy wrestlingINC.com)

"No one thought that they would see The Undertaker this soon after Super ShowDown, in what we would call, 'the incident'," Booker T said. "No one thought we would see him this soon, but me personally, I think Undertaker was thinking, 'Man, I gotta go get this bad taste out of my mouth. I gotta get rid of it and do something to make me forget.'"