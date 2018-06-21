Revealed: Reason for WWE to release Big Cass

Several sources came up with different updates on this matter. The common thing amongst these reports is the recent unprofessional behavior of this superstar from New York. WWE officials were seriously frustrated about this.

Things started during a recent episode of Smackdown Live. A midget appeared in disguise of Daniel Bryan. Big Cass beat him up for a long time which was not scripted by the promotion. Pro-wrestling Sheet came up with a report that the creative team was furious with him.

Later things went really out of control during the European Tour of the WWE. Sports Illustrated revealed that Big Cass was found in an intoxicated state. If that was not enough then he misbehaved inside a bus and broke a bathroom door causing problems to the passengers.

Thanks to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, we now know that he was not happy with the creative plan all along. Apparently, the seven-footer was upset with the fact that Daniel Bryan would defeat him again in a singles contest.

Alvarez's colleague Dave Meltzer later added that Vince McMahon had a meeting on this issue. He sat down with the other officials during this week's episode from Toledo, Ohio. The trigger was pulled after this meeting as WWE released the official statement on their official website.

However, WrestleVotes opposed these reports. They stated that the officials were happy with Cass' MITB appearance. Everything seemed okay until three or four hours before Smackdown. Check out updates from them,

“Asked what happened with Cass. Source is tied up at the moment, however, said: “Big man pi**ed someone off, bad”. I also know this happened within the last few hours, not necessarily the “pissing off” but the decision. Not at the PPV as Cass worked the house show last night.”

Whatever the reason may be, we will not see Big Cass in the WWE again. The company might have lost a bonafide main-eventer with this sudden release.