Revealed: Roman Reigns’ comeback match at WWE Fastlane 2019

Officially, WWE has not provided an update on Reigns' in-ring return, to date. But as seen on this week's WWE Raw, he was involved in a physical confrontation. He hit multiple superman punches to the prime heels of the roster and finished the segment with a pendant spear that received a loud cheer from the crowd.

This segment was executed to set up the first match of Roman Reigns after his return to Raw. Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that we will see the Big Dog competing in his yard before Wrestlemania. WWE Fastlane is scheduled to take place on March 10 in Cleveland, Ohio and he is likely to compete in a big match.

As reported by the source, it will be an eight-man tag team match where The Shield will reunite to team up with Braun Strowman. They will receive the Monster among Men as their partner to take on four resident villains of WWE's flagship show. Here is the lineup,

The Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose) & Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin & Elias

Seeds of this match were planted after the heel team decided to attack Dean Ambrose on theis past week's Raw. It was four-on-one attack on Ambrose until Reigns and Rollins showed up to clean house. Stomps, Superman punches, and spears flew everywhere to help the babyfaces reign supreme.

This segment inserted the Shield brethren into the context while Strowman is already in a feud against the heels. So it's just a matter of time that the match gets officially announced. It is very likely that WWE will confirm the match on the go-home episode of Raw for Fastlane. Plus, this one will be a huge draw on the card with Reigns' return to action.

Here is how Fastlane 2019 match card looks right now:

– WWE Championship Match: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kevin Owens

– SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. Shane McMahon & The Miz

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: The Boss 'N’ Hug Connection (Bayley & Sasha Banks) (c) vs. Nia Jax & Tamina Snuka

- Smackdown Women's Championship Match: Asuka (c) vs. Mandy Rose