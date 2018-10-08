Rey Mysterio to return for WWE Smackdown 1000, potential plan revealed

But before those events, we might have a journey down memory lane as Smackdown celebrates its 1000th anniversary, when many legends will make an appearance on the show to give us a special night. The Capital One Arena on October 16th will come up with many surprises and one of them can very well be the return of our favorite superstar, Rey Mysterio.

There have been some rumours of the superstar's comeback to the WWE for quite sometimes. A negotiation before the contract signing was said to be the only constraint in confirming the deal. But now several sources have confirmed the deal between WWE and Rey Mysterio has been struck. So his arrival to WWE TV is just a matter of time.

Reports suggest that the Master of 619 is waiting for the creative team's signal to come back onboard. Whenever a proper storyline angle is available, he will appear on WWE TV. Previously the speculation was that we might see him at Hell in a Cell event. Then it came to the Super Show Down event in Australia. Now it seems like the most appropriate place for his comeback is Smackdown 1000th episode.

Wrestlevotes was the first source to hint the return and WWE later confirmed it,

"Regarding Rey Mysterio, some within the company wanted a “surprise pop” for the Australia stadium show on Saturday, however, I’m hearing his return is more likely to happen in 2 weeks at SmackDown 1000. Mysterio was a staple of SD in the early days. Makes sense."

Rey Mysterio is a legendary name who has carried the Smackdown brand, over the years. In a recent article, WWE.com enlisted him as one of the key figures in Smackdown history along with 14 other superstars. With that being said, things can't be more perfect for a Rey Mysterio comeback. Potential plan for him after the return is also out on the internet.

The gossip suggests the high-flyer might feature in a dream match on Smackdown 1000. Shinsuke Nakamura is without an opponent for his United States Championship. He might throw an open challenge on the show only to receive a returning Rey Mysterio as the contender. Imagine the uproar from the fans once this happens. It might turn out to be the ultimate moment of the night.