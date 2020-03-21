English
Gronk makes energetic Smackdown debut behind closed doors

By Nicholas Mcgee
Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski made his Smackdown debut in front of an empty WWE performance centre.

Orlando, March 21: Having made his WWE debut at WrestleMania nearly three years ago, Rob Gronkowski appeared on Smackdown for the first time on Friday.

While his cameo at WrestleMania in 2017 took place in front of a sold-out crowd in Orlando, only WWE personnel were there to witness the former New England Patriots star's Smackdown bow.

WWE is continuing with events behind closed doors at its performance centre due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Yet that did not stop the famously energetic Gronkowski, a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots, making the most of the moment as he approached the ring in the show's opening segment.

Gronkowski, who will host WrestleMania 36 next month, said: "I've been to sold-out WrestleManias in front of 80,000 people and now I'm here in front of zero people and I'm still hype baby!

"But this time, I will be hosting WrestleMania, because I'm ready for anything."

His in-ring promo was interrupted by Baron Corbin, who Gronkowski subsequently shoved over the back of real-life friend Mojo Rawley.

More complex moves may be required if he is called into the action at WrestleMania.

Story first published: Saturday, March 21, 2020, 15:00 [IST]
