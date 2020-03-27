Roman Reigns out of WWE Wrestlemania 36 match against Goldberg?

The filming included WrestleMania 36 before the Performance Center was eventually shut down courtesy of a stay-home mandate issued by Orange County in Florida.

But the company might be dealing with a big regret as their franchise player is reportedly out of the card. Pro Wrestling Sheet broke the news that Roman Reigns will not be seen in his scheduled bout over the Universal Championship against Goldberg. It was supposed to be a 'Spear vs Spear' fantasy warfare over the title which is now said to be scrapped.

Roman Reigns didn't 'feel comfortable' competing at the Performance Center as a result of his battle with leukemia, as per the reports. Being in an 'immunocompromised' state, he didn't want to risk his health in the state of Florida where more than 50 Coronavirus cases were filed in the last seven days. As a result, the shutdown order went into effect from last night as WWE also had to stop filming more episodes of Raw and SmackDown.

But they might have already taped enough to go through the post-WrestleMania week. Coming back to the point, Roman Reigns was always under observation by WWE doctors amid this Coronavirus pandemic, as reported earlier considering his body is risk-prone because of the post leukemia effect. Health comes first for any of the WWE superstars and this time it had to occur at the expense of a dream match that has almost become a reality.

In a changed circumstance, WWE is currently working on a replacement opponent for Goldberg. They have not declared anything official regarding the removal of Roman Reigns from WrestleMania 36 that will be taking place on April 4th and 5th. Originally, Reigns vs. Goldberg was the supposed favorite to close out the show aka the main event of WrestleMania 36. So, WWE will also have to choose a separate contest for this slot.

WWE Boss Vince McMahon was also thrilled to insert Roman Reigns back into the title picture at the biggest event of the year after a hiatus of one year but it seems the plan didn't work out as the Coronavirus outbreak continues.

Following his second battle with leukemia, Reigns returned to WWE in February of 2019 to announce he put back the deadly disease to remission. He was also overwhelmed by the support he received from the fans since making the departure back in October 2018.

Several WrestleMania matches have been affected by the Coronavirus spread, as reported earlier. Superstars like Rey Mysterio and Dana Brooke had to go to quarantine forcing changes to the United States and SmackDown Women's Title Matches.

Roman Reigns is supposed to be the third name on the list who had to stay at home for the next 14 days, at least. An official announcement on him is expected when WWE airs this week's SmackDown, tonight.