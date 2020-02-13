Roman Reigns reacts to UFC star Jon Jones possibly joining WWE

We have seen quite a few names from boxing and MMA sports, trying their luck inside the WWE ring. Jon Jones is the latest name to the mix who has an itch of doing the same when his days with UFC will eventually end.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion received the question of potentially coming to the WWE, one day. He positively responded to it saying it's 'evident' that he ends up in WWE as professional wrestling and MMA industry are pretty similar in some aspects,

“I think it’s inevitable. I’ve always respected WWE, and I feel like the sports can be so similar.

I have the size and athleticism and the following to transition over really well. To get the opportunity to just show up, even as a special guest, would be a dream come true.” (courtesy wwfoldschool.com)

The comments started speculations of whether WWE intends to sign Jones in a contract, someday. None other than the franchise player of the WWE also took notice of the big man's comment and hinted a potential showdown.

Roman Reigns has been attending media sessions over the last couple of days to promote WWE's return to Hollywood with the Wrestlemania 37 edition. While talking to TMZ, he was asked about whether Jon Jones could be a fitting name in the WWE roster. Below is his reaction to the question,

“He’s definitely got tools. There’s no doubt he’s a bad man, but obviously what we do is a little bit different than the Octagon and it’s gonna be a different travel schedule and different demands. I definitely think he’s got a great name and a great work ethic and he’s got a huge career that’s still going in MMA.”

“I would say keep your eye on the ball now, Jon. Don’t worry about WWE. I definitely think there could be a future for him if he could put in the time and transition and develop the skills that we use.” (courtesy ringsidenews.com)

Brock wants a crack if Bones goes up to heavyweight (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/XZvxkDr14E — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 19, 2019

The interview moved further as the question was raised whether a Roman Reigns vs. Jon Jones match is possible if the latter decides to jump ship to WWE from UFC. The Big Dog said he would be eagerly waiting for the new arrival and thereby protect his yard from an intruder,

“Oh yeah for sure. Someone like Jon Jones if you’re gonna step in a WWE ring you most likely wanna be in there with the Big Dog.”

“It would be a hell of a fight. But when it comes to the squared circle, I don’t think there’s anybody better in the world (than me). So, yeah, I feel VERY comfortable being in the ring with Jon Jones."

Jon Jones could be proven to be a money attraction for WWE if used properly. Previously in 2017, Jones openly called out Brock Lesnar issuing a challenge. Later it was rumoured WWE might set up a program between Roman Reigns and Jones. But those plans were scrapped out since UFC did not allow the fighter under their contract, to go to WWE.