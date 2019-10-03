Roman Reigns talks John Cena and future match with The Rock

Roman Reigns recently faced the question and sees himself as the better man due to a valid reason. The former Universal Champion recently appeared in an interview with GQ Sports to answer a lot of interesting questions. Most of those came from the fans through social media platforms like Twitter, Reddit, and Quora.

One of the interesting questions thrown at him was whether he believes he is be better than his predecessor, John Cena and he gave a positive nod to that, (courtesy wrestlingINC.com)

"I beat him. There's no need to argue here because I beat him. He's great. He's really good, but I beat him."

The two cornerstone figures in WWE history competed in a mega match back at No Mercy 2017 where Reigns defeated Cena via clean pinfall win. The match undoubtedly went into to history as one of the bests of the decade.

In that match, the Cenation Leader digested a loss to put over his successor. This ensured the match could keep the 'passing the torch’ tradition of WWE, intact.

However, Roman Reigns is yet to face another former franchise player, The Rock who also is his cousin. This is one of the much-anticipated matches in WWE history which is yet to become a reality despite several attempts by WWE officials.

The Big Dog also spoke about this fantasy warfare and said that given the busy movie schedule of The Great One, he doesn’t see this match happening, anytime soon,

"I think, obviously with the star that he is, where he is in his career, it would be huge. It would be great. But, you know, we're family, so it has to make sense. And free the guy up. Can we get him a break? Can he take a day off? If he can get a week off we might be able to make it happen. So... doubtful."

Welcome back to The Yard, Uce. See you Friday @STAPLESCenter!! 🤙🏽 https://t.co/cSGtUdZCCv — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) September 30, 2019

The Rock is set to make an appearance this Friday night during the SmackDown 20th anniversary which also marks the debut night on FOX. Recent rumours suggest WWE still has an idea to host the dream match at Wrestlemania 36. If that is the case then they will be planting seeds of the future matchup during the forthcoming appearance of The BrahmaBull.

For more updates, we have to wait until the star-studded event that emanates on October 4th from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.