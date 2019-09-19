Roman Reigns to partner surprise star at WWE Hell in a Cell

Initially, the angle was aimed at a feud between Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan, but now it appears to be a rivalry between the franchise player of the WWE and the two Bludgeon Brothers. This will lead Reigns to compete in a tag team match at Hell in a Cell with an unexpected member as his partner.

Before elaborating about that match, we need to add that the huge twist took place at Clash of Champions, this past Sunday. Roman Reigns was scheduled for a No-Disqualifications affair against Rowan which saw a physical brawl between the two.

But, just when Roman was about to take control of the match, Harper returned to the scene to help his former brethren from The Wyatt Family. A sudden attack from the bizarre persona allowed big Rowan to pick up the win.

As seen on Smackdown, the rampage continued from the two behemoth personas as they laid out Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan, who came to help the Big Dog. So, that leads us to the current plan, which is to insert Harper in a full-fledged feud against the prime babyface player of the WWE, Reigns and that will produce a match at the next pay-per-view in line named Hell in a Cell. It will be a tag team match with a changed plan.

As per reports from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Harper and Rowan will take on Roman Reigns and Rowan's former tag team partner Daniel Bryan. The source did not specify whether the match will be booked at Hell in a Cell or not but we can assume it will happen on this WWE Network special show that airs live on October 6th, from the Golden 1 Center, in Sacramento, California.

Previously, the plan was to host a match between Reigns and Bryan inside the Cell structure, but that is no longer on the card, for now. Rather, they will have to team up as it’s hard for them to stop Harper and Rowan, as individuals. However, there is no update on if Daniel Bryan, the meanest heel of the Smackdown roster will take up his babyface persona, yet again for this program.

Even the reliable sources don’t have a clue of what could happen next in this Smackdown angle mainly due to Harper’s Clash of Champions appearance. According to PWInsider.com, WWE officials were tight-lipped on this comeback and used a separate locker room to isolate him from the other members. He could meet his colleagues only after the shocking TV appearance happened during the match.