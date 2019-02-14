Ronda Rousey to replace Bella Twins in WWE Total Divas

Squared Circle Sirens confirmed the rumors of Ronda Rousey joining the star cast of Total Divas. As per them, the cameras have already started following her for the past few weeks. So she is all set to appear on this glam-show's ninth season. However, the date of the same is yet to be confirmed.

WWE has not officially acknowledged the fact that Ronda Rousey has signed a contract with E Network and the Bunim Murray Products. But we are likely to get an update on the same when the current season of Total Bellas comes to an end. Right now, the ninth season is being filmed on the Browsey Acres Farm owned by Ronda Rousey and her husband Travis Browne.

Below is a description given at RondaRousey.com on the farmhouse,

“Browsey Acres farm is Far, far away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood lies Ronda Rousey’s dirt road paradise. Browsey Acres is a sustainable ranch home that radiates love and probably smells a little bit. Okay, it definitely smells. It’s populated with a cast of colorful animal characters with their own little lives and daily adventures. From the IPA-chugging bull to the goat who likes to burp in mouths, you can meet them all right here.”

WWE needed a prime face for the Total Divas season 9 since the Bella Twins will no longer be a part of the show. As per the reports from Pro Wrestling Sheet, the stars who paved the way for WWE’s female superstars to make names in the reality TV world will be focusing on their own show, Total Bellas. So who better to replace them than Ronda Rousey?

Rusev and Lana will also be missing the next season as the E Network producers moved them on from Total Divas. Sonya Deville from Smackdown roster will make her debut taking her spot. We wish to see an interesting story of her life who is an active member of the LGBT community.