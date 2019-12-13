English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Rumour: Hulk Hogan to compete in last match at WWE Wrestlemania 36

By Raja
Hulk Hogan (image courtesy WWE.com)
Hulk Hogan (image courtesy WWE.com)

Bengaluru, December 13: As previously announced, Hulk Hogan will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for the second time in his career.

One of the most dominant factions in the history of sports entertainment, nWo (comprising Hogan, Sean Waltman, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall) will enter the most prestigious club during the Wrestlemania 36 weekend which is set to take place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida.

As 'The Immortal One’ will be involved around the extravaganza waiting in the first week of April, rumours are running rampant that WWE will involve him in Wrestlemania in a certain capacity. There’s no concrete update on what it could it be but Hogan could be roped in for one last match since he is eagerly waiting for it, too.

In a recent interview with Wrestling Academy, the soon-to-be two-time Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan openly admitted that he’s been pushing for one last match at Wrestlemania to close down his illustrious career in a grand way.

“I’ve been talking to Vince McMahon. History is very important to me. I’ve had a very long career and part of my career was with a very, very small company and a very gracious lady called Dixie Carter in TNA and I had one of my — actually my last match there. That’s hard for me to live with. I want my last match to be in WWE.”

Hulk Hogan had to undergo a surgery in November to remove past battle scars left on his back. A number of rods and screws were pulled out of his body. So that may reportedly not allow him to compete till April. But he wiped out all the speculation claiming to be healthy.

“I’ve been pushing and negotiating very hard and I’m actually healthy, I’m in very good shape. Little bit under 300 pounds, maybe 295 pounds. I’m getting ready.

"I’m going to have one little tiny surgery on my back, maybe take me a couple of months to recover, but I’ve got my eyes set for WrestleMania.”

Recently, Hulk Hogan tweeted about nWo’s induction ceremony into the Hall of Fame 2020. Surprisingly, he did not mention his wish to be back in competition at Wrestlemania which could be a desperate try to hide the backstage plans for now.

Considering that the 'show of shows’ will emanate from his home state of Florida, WWE must be utilizing him in the most effective way possible.

It should be noted that the former WWE Champion is unhappy with his last match which happened in a 'very small company.’ (TNA) It took place at Bound for Glory pay-per-view against another WWE Hall of Famer Sting in a match that witnessed TNA owner Dixie Carter take control of the company in October 2011.

The legendary name wants to rewrite the history around his final televised match and it will be interesting to see if Vince McMahon listens to his pledge.

More HULK HOGAN News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: hulk hogan wwe wwe raw wrestlemania
Story first published: Friday, December 13, 2019, 13:55 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 13, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue