Rumour: Hulk Hogan to compete in last match at WWE Wrestlemania 36

One of the most dominant factions in the history of sports entertainment, nWo (comprising Hogan, Sean Waltman, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall) will enter the most prestigious club during the Wrestlemania 36 weekend which is set to take place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida.

As 'The Immortal One’ will be involved around the extravaganza waiting in the first week of April, rumours are running rampant that WWE will involve him in Wrestlemania in a certain capacity. There’s no concrete update on what it could it be but Hogan could be roped in for one last match since he is eagerly waiting for it, too.

In a recent interview with Wrestling Academy, the soon-to-be two-time Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan openly admitted that he’s been pushing for one last match at Wrestlemania to close down his illustrious career in a grand way.

“I’ve been talking to Vince McMahon. History is very important to me. I’ve had a very long career and part of my career was with a very, very small company and a very gracious lady called Dixie Carter in TNA and I had one of my — actually my last match there. That’s hard for me to live with. I want my last match to be in WWE.”

Hulk Hogan had to undergo a surgery in November to remove past battle scars left on his back. A number of rods and screws were pulled out of his body. So that may reportedly not allow him to compete till April. But he wiped out all the speculation claiming to be healthy.

“I’ve been pushing and negotiating very hard and I’m actually healthy, I’m in very good shape. Little bit under 300 pounds, maybe 295 pounds. I’m getting ready.

"I’m going to have one little tiny surgery on my back, maybe take me a couple of months to recover, but I’ve got my eyes set for WrestleMania.”

Very grateful that the four original nWo members HollyWood, Big Kev,X and Scott are getting inducted to the WWE HOF. We are not coming back to take over and change the business again,we are just coming back to celebrate our run ,get inducted and party NWO style at Wrestlemania.HH pic.twitter.com/vsawmt8bBn — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) December 9, 2019

Recently, Hulk Hogan tweeted about nWo’s induction ceremony into the Hall of Fame 2020. Surprisingly, he did not mention his wish to be back in competition at Wrestlemania which could be a desperate try to hide the backstage plans for now.

Considering that the 'show of shows’ will emanate from his home state of Florida, WWE must be utilizing him in the most effective way possible.

It should be noted that the former WWE Champion is unhappy with his last match which happened in a 'very small company.’ (TNA) It took place at Bound for Glory pay-per-view against another WWE Hall of Famer Sting in a match that witnessed TNA owner Dixie Carter take control of the company in October 2011.

The legendary name wants to rewrite the history around his final televised match and it will be interesting to see if Vince McMahon listens to his pledge.