Rumour killer on legend Goldberg’s return for WWE Summerslam 2019

Wrestling Observer Newsletter was the first one to report that WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg may find a way back to the squared circle again. They added that he will face Dolph Ziggler at Summerslam 2019. Earlier reports said that neither Shawn Michaels nor The Miz will compete against Ziggler despite after what transpired this past week on Smackdown.

This past Tuesday's edition of Miz TV was a special one with Shawn Michaels making a rare presence. Dolph Ziggler played spoilsport to the Miami audience by interrupting the segment and delivering a Super-kick to the legendary name that started speculation of a potential match between the two. We saw a rumour killer on this situation that brought the name of Goldberg into the context.

Dolph Ziggler took shots at Goldberg saying he is bad at wrestling and that was to provoke the former WCW legend to make an in-ring return. But the source which started the speculations of Goldberg's return has also poured water on it by stating it's not happening as they sight backstage reaction as the reason to stop this comeback.

As per the source, Goldberg's acceptance in the WWE locker room has decreased. Especially after Super ShowDown in June, he is a marked superstar whom everyone considers as an unsafe player. So nobody would want to compete in a match against him, anyway and give him a chance to wipe out the bitter memory. It was a dream contest against The Undertaker where The Myth knocked himself out to make the bout a botch-feast.

Goldberg admitted that it was his fault to let the fans down but he never confirmed to take retirement. He wanted to re-write the history by all means possible and that led the fans to believe one last match will be in-store at either Summerslam or any future big PPV events. But WWE does not have any plans for him, right now as they know his inclusion in the match card will draw only negative feedback. Hence, we can rule out seeing Spears or Jackhammers at the Scotiabank Arena on August 11th.