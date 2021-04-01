Rumour: Second-ever Women's main event match set for WWE Wrestlemania 37

Despite the poor execution of the much-hyped match, this move was appreciated while the mainstream sport also talked about the only contest in history where both Raw and SmackDown Women’s Titles were on the line.

History could repeat itself, this year as WWE intends to put two women in the spotlight, again. The two top matches for Night One of WrestleMania 37 are the WWE Championship match between Bobby Lashley (c) and Drew McIntyre and the SmackDown Women’s Championship match between Sasha Banks (c) and Bianca Belair. The latter bout is now expected to close out Night One.

Fans genuinely believed that the WWE Championship match will be the main event of WrestleMania 37 Night One since it's a marquee from the Raw brand. But in an interview for WWE Germany, SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks confirmed that her match with 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble match winner Bianca Belair will be the final match of the card on Night I.

There’s an additional factor to present this Title Match in a bigger way as this would be the first time that two Black Women will compete in a title match at the Grandest Stage of Them All. WWE has acknowledged this fact although they are tight-lipped about the main event capacity.

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair is likely to be the second women’s main event in WrestleMania history, with the first one being Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35, as mentioned above.

Also, both the main events of this year's 'Mania will belong to the SmackDown brand, as Edge vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns (c) in a Triple Threat for the Universal Championship is expected to close out Night II.

With that being said, the expectation is that the WWE Championship match between Lashley and McIntyre should be the opening match of Night One. McIntyre winning the WWE Title in the first match in front of physical fans in attendance in over a year will be the perfect way to kick off the Show of Shows.

It's been noted how the Scottish Warrior was deprived of his championship-winning moment in front of fans on two separate occasions, before. The biggest moment of McIntyre’s career happened in front of 0 fans last year when he defeated Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship in the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36 within five minutes.

He picked up the belt from Randy Orton in November in a similar capacity and now WWE wants the cornerstone figure of Raw to begin his third title run with the fans cheering for him.

On a related note, WrestleVotes has recently reported that WWE officials are talking about the Kickoff Pre Show of Night One of WrestleMania 37 to go down without any matches, as they want the first entrance to happen in front of fans on the main show,

“Hearing something interesting – WWE may not feature a match on the WrestleMania kickoff show for night 1, as the 1st entrance back in front of fans is being looked at as a HUGE deal. Not decided at all, but definitely a conversation happening within creative.”