Rumour: Surprise opponent for Brock Lesnar at WWE Summerslam

Money in the Bank PPV should have marked his next championship defense. But, that wasn't the case. If the current reports are true then Brock Lesnar will not return until the Summerslam season picks up. Meanwhile, WWE will continue the search for his next opponent.

We should keep in mind that Roman Reigns automatically deserves a title rematch a he never lost the last championship match at Greatest Royal Rumble event. The referee made a bad decision which should have been reversed. Hence, the Big Dog is the uncrowned Universal Champion on the flagship show.

But, it is unlikely that we will see another bout between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. The fans are least interested to see Reigns in the title picture. Nowadays, boos from the fans have gotten louder for him. So, the creative team might have to come up with a replacement for Reigns. And, no, it's not Braun Strowman.

The fans will be happy to learn that the most popular name on WWE Raw will challenge the beast incarnate, next. However, as per the reports from cagesideseats.com, Seth Rollins is the most likely contender for the Universal title, next. The potential timeline of the match is unknown. But, Summerslam would be an appropriate PPV to host this contest.

Ever since The Conqueror went on hiatus following Greatest Royal Rumble, Seth Rollins played the role of the prime champion on Raw. He was involved in several 'match of the year' on a weekly basis. WWE Raw has not been up to the mark for the past few episodes, but Rollins tried to save it with quality matches.

With Monday Night Rollins on a mission, it should set up a showdown between these two. Previously, these two had met for the WWE Championship back in Battleground 2015. But, this time around, the situation is entirely different as Seth Rollins is a face of the show.

There's no better name on the roster who can dethrone the beast from his reign. So, the fans, as well as the critics, will love to see The Architect being named as the next challenger for the prime championship on WWE's flagship show.