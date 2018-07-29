Rumour: The Rock to make surprise return in next episode of WWE Raw

The Rock is the biggest mainstream star that WWE has ever produced till date. And as expected, he is also the biggest attraction to ever step foot into the squared circle, ever. So his presence can be a huge boost to TV viewership for the host platform of Raw, USA Network.

This is a good news for the flagship show with Summerslam just three weeks away. Last week, the spotlight was upon the history making announcement by Stephanie McMahon, who confirmed the inaugural all-women PPV named Evolution. It made WWE Raw trending on the internet for the entire week.

Now, No Holds Barred Podcast has revealed that The Rock might return this week on Raw for the first time since two years. The July 30th edition of the show will take place at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida and we should note that this is the hometown of the most electrifying man in all of entertainment.

So the officials have contacted him to make an appearance on the show. Apparently, there has been some positive answer after the talks, as revealed by the WWE Worldwide 2.0 Facebook page. The Rock has reportedly agreed to end a long hiatus and return to his home during next Raw.

Two years ago, it was the same venue where the former franchise player of the WWE made his presence felt on the show. From that point, he has distanced himself from in-ring competition. Apart from being a megastar in Hollywood, he has now become a producer and that has doubled his workload.

Despite that, the seven-time WWE Champion is looking forward to making an in-ring return. Here are his recent comments to WWE host Cathy Kelley while promoting Skyscraper, (courtesy stillrealtous.com)

“I can’t wait to get back into the WWE ring. Everybody always asks me, 'what’s it like being in a WWE ring?’ I always tell them there’s nothing like it. There’s a certain live crowd acumen, there’s great connective tissue that’s second to none. That was, and will always be the best part of my job, whether I’m actually wrestling a match, or just giving a promo. That connection with the audience, there’s nothing like it.”