Rumour: Two WWE Hall of Famers set to return for Super ShowDown 2020

Whenever the company visits the middle-east country, it’s evident that some of the legendary stars from the past, also join the roster keeping in mind the demand of the local fanbase. It looks like their pleasure could be doubled the next time around.

According to PWInsider.com, multiple sources have confirmed “there is a lot of talk” going on about Sting. He will reportedly be traveling to Saudi Arabia making all the rumours of his in-ring return true. As of now, no confirmation available regarding the capacity in which the former WCW franchise player would be used.

The Vigilante is going to be a “major part” of WWE Super ShowDown which led the fans to believe that he would be part of in-ring competition. This would be the first time in four years that Sting would get involved in a physical capacity after medically getting disqualified by the WWE.

As reported in ringsidenews.com, "Over the last few hours, several sources within WWE have told PWInsider that there’s been a lot of talks that WWE Hall of Famer Sting will be a major part of the 2/27 Saudi Arabia event next month, possibly even returning to the ring for one more match."

Speaking of this potential return leads us to the inevitable dream contest between The Undertaker and Sting that never happened. But no internal talks have been going on about this match as PWInsider noted the “current creative that was pitched did not involve The Undertaker.”

Additional reports suggest that a deal between Sting and WWE is yet to be confirmed. The legend was supposed to attend 2020 Royal Rumble “to get the ball rolling” for Super ShowDown appearance. But things did not go down that way as we wait for further proceeding in this regard.

Apart from Sting, Hulk Hogan is another name who is confirmed to make another appearance at the first Saudi Arabia global show in 2020. There’s no word on what the Hulkster would be doing at the event but there’s a chance that the WWE may just include him in a physical capacity, as well.

As per the social media updates provided by The Immortal One, he is getting 'jacked’ up to feature in a match at WrestleMania 36 in his hometown of Tampa, Florida.

However, Vince McMahon is yet to lock in the potential last match of his career at the 'show of shows’ considering how much loaded the card would be. In that case, the match could be rescheduled in Super ShowDown 2020.