Rumour: Vince McMahon and Triple H creative difference begin in WWE

The success of the bygone Double or Nothing PPV of the rival brand sent a shockwave through the WWE and it shook the foundation of the company to its core as repercussions were bound to happen. Despite that, there has not been that much improvement on the contents of WWE TV.

Vince McMahon has become the easy target for the pro-wrestling industry as he is the one to sanction everything that happens on WWE Raw or Smackdown. At this point, WWE desperately needs to bring back those edge-of-the-seat content to their programmes which could pull up the ratings.

Even NXT led by Triple H runs with the same policy to satisfy the hardcore fans which McMahon is not open to adopting. Being one of the creative heads this may have begun a rift between Triple H and Vince McMahon especially when the latter one has not been able to increase the viewership on the weekly programmes.

As reported by Slice Wrestling, there’s a 'backstage heat’ persisting at this point, between the two of them. The reports say the pair are not communicating at all due to their creative differences. McMahon doesn't consult with his own son-in-law over the contents to be aired on the show and that may have made things even worse.

The Boss is clearly taking the easiest way by bringing back heavy names like Brock Lesnar, Goldberg or Undertaker to attract the fans and that can not be a long-term solution to the problem. What he needs to do is to nourish the young talents and give them opportunities. Instead, he is wasting those bright talents by taking them off TV and ruining their careers.

Also, the source has provided another big reason why Vince McMahon may not be solely focused on the WWE product as he is busy bringing back the XFL venture,

"WWE officials/majority shareholders feel Vince McMahon’s focus on making the #xfl launch a success, is taking away from running WWE and has affected the WWE product. Talents are also concerned about the recent state of WWE."

WWE has reportedly been a mess at backstage as per the given statements by former WWE Champion Dean Ambrose who has now become an AEW superstar under the name of Jon Moxley. He has been open about the fact that McMahon is no longer considered as a genius and should immediately hand over things to Triple H to save the company. But it’s unlikely to happen anytime soon.