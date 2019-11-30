Rumour: WWE has big match planned for Goldberg at Wrestlemania 36

Former WCW franchise player Goldberg appears to be a front-runner in the list of future returnees as per the reports as well as the comments made by him in a recent interview. There's no way that the legendary name has already competed in his last match.

Back at Summerslam 2019 pay-per-view event, Goldberg squashed Dolph Ziggler in a relatively short contest that was mandatory to happen following the Super ShowDown debacle. He competed against The Undertaker in a match that was perhaps the worst outing of his career. To erase the bad memory, WWE gave him a chance to get back the dominant persona and thereby set up the future return.

Reports claim that WWE is trying to book the Myth in his next appearance at the grandest stage of them all. According to Slice Wrestling, Vince McMahon and WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg have been discussing the comeback match for the latter one at WrestleMania 36. The event is set to emanate at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on April 5, 2020.

The Boss is always in favor of bringing back some of the part-timers for the show to get more eyes on the product and make the show a sell-out as early as possible. Goldberg will come handy in executing the plan. With that being said, the wrestlers being discussed for a WrestleMania 36 program with Goldberg are the following:

Drew McIntyre

Braun Strowman

Roman Reigns

As reported earlier, Roman Reigns is currently set to challenge The Fiend Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36. But the plans could witness a sudden change with Goldberg's inclusion to the scene. Plus, there’s an additional reason why Reigns might be kept separate from The Fiend.

It should be noted that while Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns was being planned for 2020 earlier this year, WWE has now begun discussing The Fiend vs. Roman Reigns for the main event of WrestleMania 36.

If WWE decides to move Reigns out of the match with The Fiend to protect Reigns from getting booed, then we’re most probably going to get “Spear vs. Spear” with Goldberg vs. Reigns (courtesy wwfoldschool.com).

Goldberg may eventually show up even before WrestleMania 36 considering that the next Saudi Arabia pay-per-view has been preponed. It will take place in February 2020 which may need the legendary name on the match card if some of the regular roster members deny visiting the country.