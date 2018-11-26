Rumour: WWE Raw to get a new permanent general manager?

The current storyline has him booked in a match against Braun Strowman at WWE TLC with his acting GM position on the line. There is no doubt that his loss seems evident against the Monster among Men, who is poised to get his hands on Brock Lesnar in the next PPV, Royal Rumble to become the new Universal Champion. This win at TLC would also take the acting GM position away from Baron Corbin.

So, WWE Raw should receive a new GM following TLC PPV and it's not returning Kurt Angle that will replace Corbin. Alexa Bliss is the name floating around the internet as a potential replacement on this slot. Her status as a wrestler is in jeopardy which forces the officials to utilize her in an alternative role. An authoritative figure seems perfect, for now.

Here is an update, given by PWInsider.com (courtesy wwfoldschool.com)

"According to PWInsider, Alexa Bliss might become the next General Manager of RAW after TLC 2018 PPV. This comes after Stephanie McMahon announced Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin in a TLC match at TLC 2018 PPV, with the stipulation being that Corbin will no longer be the acting RAW General Manager if he loses this match."

We have previously given updates about Alexa Bliss battling a career-threatening concussion for a while. She denied all such speculation by giving positive updates on Twitter. In fact, she also posted some videos from her workout which hinted that she's preparing to gear up for an in-ring comeback. But her medical update is not positive, at all.

According to the reports of The Dirty Sheets, Alexa Bliss has failed in the Impact tests observed and is 'still not having feelings in her forearms due to neck issues.' This is the similar concussion that forced Paige to take retirement, earlier this year. So the five-time women's champion might have to deal with the same tragedy in the near future.

The officials are well aware of this and have kept the backup plan ready. They did an experiment by making her the team captain of WWE Raw at Survivor Series. Also, this is the exact reason why WWE Raw earned a clean sweep over Smackdown Live by 6-0. This proved Baron Corbin and Alexa Bliss did a great job, together. This leaves a room for the latter one to become the new general manager appointed by Stephanie McMahon.