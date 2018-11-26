English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Rumour: WWE Raw to get a new permanent general manager?

By Raja
Alexa Bliss (image courtesy WWE.com)
Alexa Bliss (image courtesy WWE.com)

Bengaluru, November 26: Kurt Angle is the original general manager of Monday Night Raw, but is not in charge of the Red brand now. Stephanie McMahon sent him on a vacation in August and that might have turned out to be a permanent one. He is nowhere to be seen to come back to his position especially after the humiliating loss against Drew McIntyre. Baron Corbin is in charge, but for how long?

The current storyline has him booked in a match against Braun Strowman at WWE TLC with his acting GM position on the line. There is no doubt that his loss seems evident against the Monster among Men, who is poised to get his hands on Brock Lesnar in the next PPV, Royal Rumble to become the new Universal Champion. This win at TLC would also take the acting GM position away from Baron Corbin.

So, WWE Raw should receive a new GM following TLC PPV and it's not returning Kurt Angle that will replace Corbin. Alexa Bliss is the name floating around the internet as a potential replacement on this slot. Her status as a wrestler is in jeopardy which forces the officials to utilize her in an alternative role. An authoritative figure seems perfect, for now.

Here is an update, given by PWInsider.com (courtesy wwfoldschool.com)

"According to PWInsider, Alexa Bliss might become the next General Manager of RAW after TLC 2018 PPV. This comes after Stephanie McMahon announced Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin in a TLC match at TLC 2018 PPV, with the stipulation being that Corbin will no longer be the acting RAW General Manager if he loses this match."

We have previously given updates about Alexa Bliss battling a career-threatening concussion for a while. She denied all such speculation by giving positive updates on Twitter. In fact, she also posted some videos from her workout which hinted that she's preparing to gear up for an in-ring comeback. But her medical update is not positive, at all.

According to the reports of The Dirty Sheets, Alexa Bliss has failed in the Impact tests observed and is 'still not having feelings in her forearms due to neck issues.' This is the similar concussion that forced Paige to take retirement, earlier this year. So the five-time women's champion might have to deal with the same tragedy in the near future.

The officials are well aware of this and have kept the backup plan ready. They did an experiment by making her the team captain of WWE Raw at Survivor Series. Also, this is the exact reason why WWE Raw earned a clean sweep over Smackdown Live by 6-0. This proved Baron Corbin and Alexa Bliss did a great job, together. This leaves a room for the latter one to become the new general manager appointed by Stephanie McMahon.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Home of FIFA to get a football stadium
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: wwe wwe raw wwe tlc
    Story first published: Monday, November 26, 2018, 13:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 26, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue